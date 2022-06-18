Legendary local storyteller, Scott Craig, adapted his latest book for the stage. His comedy, "Laughing in Leelanau," debuts. All proceeds benefit necessary upgrades for the Old Art Building's theater. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Scott Craig's book, a cocktail, & entry to the show.
Traverse City commissioners will consider possible changes to city zoning rules that would limit certain uses on the first floor of downtown buildings, vote to move ahead to hire three new Traverse City Fire Department firefighters, and approve permits for this year’s Traverse City Film Festival at their 7pm meeting tonight (Monday).
Facing year three of COVID-19, nationwide staffing shortages, and a busy northern Michigan summer, the team at Munson Medical Center (MMC) is getting used to a challenging new era for healthcare. The Ticker touched base with MMC President and CEO Matt Wille to find out where things stand right now for hospital staffing, capacity, and COVID-19 caseload.
Comments / 0