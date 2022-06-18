ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

Elk Rapids Nature Fest

 4 days ago

Family friendly event featuring 40+ nature oriented organizations promoting healthy...

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"Laughing in Leelanau"

Legendary local storyteller, Scott Craig, adapted his latest book for the stage. His comedy, "Laughing in Leelanau," debuts. All proceeds benefit necessary upgrades for the Old Art Building's theater. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Scott Craig's book, a cocktail, & entry to the show.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Michigan Society
Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Red Status, Green Status: Munson's Matt Wille Talks Staffing, COVID, Hospital Capacity

Facing year three of COVID-19, nationwide staffing shortages, and a busy northern Michigan summer, the team at Munson Medical Center (MMC) is getting used to a challenging new era for healthcare. The Ticker touched base with MMC President and CEO Matt Wille to find out where things stand right now for hospital staffing, capacity, and COVID-19 caseload.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. As a founding member of rock band Phish, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has a multi-faceted, Grammy-nominated career spanning numerous genres. He’s collaborated with artists such as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B. B. King and The Roots. He also received a Tony-nomination for Best Original Score for the music he co-wrote for the Broadway musical, "Hands on a Hardbody."
INTERLOCHEN, MI

