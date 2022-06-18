World Without Ice

Click here to read the full article. This year’s A Capitol Fourth, the annual televised Independence Day concert, will feature a celebration of West Side Story‘s 65th anniversary, headlined by Chita Rivera, and a centennial salute to the Lincoln Memorial. The event, to be broadcast on PBS, will be hosted by Mickey Guyton, with performances by Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Gloria Gaynor, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear and Loren Allred with the National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jack Everly. Rachel Platten will do a special tribute to military heroes and their families, as she performs her song Stand By You. The...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO