Carla Esparza reckoned Marina Rodriguez is the rightful title challenger and not Weili Zhang. The champ has set the record straight on Zhang’s demands. Many may have deemed it a lackluster title win, but one thing certain is that Carla Esparza is now the UFC women’s strawweight champion. And apparently, “Cookie Monster” may not have to wait and see who would come and try to dethrone her as Weili Zhang had already made her pitch after retiring Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO