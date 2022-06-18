ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Ribfest Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 33rd annual event returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. For the first time since 2019, the Exchange Club of Naperville is hosting Ribfest and doing it at a new location, the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Concert Lineup. New this year, is no entry...

1440 WROK

#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Is Coming To Illinois This August

Who says arcades are only for kids? If anything, it's the adults' money getting spent at the arcades, so why not join in on the fun while you're waiting for your kiddos!. You've probably already been to Dave & Buster's, PuttShack, Tilted 10, and NickelWorld... but have you stepped foot inside Scene75? I doubt it! The Chicagoland location will be opening August 2022, so make sure to check their website for the Grand Opening date.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Bicycle Club’s Open to Anyone Interested in Cycling

Naperville Bicycle Club (NBC) is a community cycling club devoted to social, recreational, and sport riding. Naperville Bicycle Club supports cycling, fitness, and mobility advocacy in our community with organizations such as Ride Illinois and Project Mobility. They also actively support the fundraising of many organizations by fielding cycling groups and teams to participate in events such as the Naperville Rotary Ride and Bike MS: Tour de Farms. All rides can be found on the NBC calendar.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Anniversary | Ribfest Concludes | Classic Car Show

Monday marks one year since a tornado ripped through several Naperville and Woodridge neighborhoods, severely damaging many homes. The hardest hit were those on Nutmeg Lane and Princeton Court, including one completely leveled house. Naperville city staff reported 19 homes in all were deemed uninhabitable, displacing those families. Of those only nine of them have been restored to full occupancy, with the others in various stages of repair. In the year since, the community has bonded together to assist victims of the storm, while the city has emphasized do’s and don’ts in the event of another such storm.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Greenwood, IL
Wheaton, IL
Wheaton, IL
Naperville, IL
Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance

The Taste of Joliet has announced that Ann Wilson’s scheduled appearance on June 24th is canceled due to a health-related issue. The lineup will now feature Collective Soul in the headline slot at 9:30pm and Sugar Ray will perform at 8:00pm. Any questions and you can call the Joliet Park District at 815-741-7275.
JOLIET, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Downtown Naperville’s Annual Classic Car Show

On June 18, car lovers cruised into town for the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s Classic Car Show. “There’s some hard core car people out there. So they love coming and seeing each other at events like this. It’s nice to see some people returning, it’s nice to see new faces and its just what a beautiful day we ended up with for a great event like this,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Elle King
Brett Eldredge
Clay Walker
Lee Greenwood
Toby Keith
Fr. McGivern’s leadership will be missed

Rev. John McGivern, who has faithfully served the St. Edmund Catholic Parish community for the past 18 years, will close out his term as pastor there on June 30, 2022. He has been a beloved, collaborative, strong-yet-humble leader at St. Edmund since 2004 and has touched the lives not only of his parishioners but of Oak Park and the surrounding communities as well.
OAK PARK, IL
World famous Kingston Mines: Family owned for over 50 years

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to the blues and nothing is more synonymous with Chicago Blues than Kingston Mines. According to co-owner Lisa Pellegrino, Kingston Mines was founded in 1968 by her father, Doc Pellegrino. It is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Its two...
CHICAGO, IL
New Kids On The Block honored at to St. Charles Wahlburgers

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block were back in Chicago this weekend — and made a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles Saturday. Hundreds came to […]
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance | DuPage Monkeypox Case | Hometown Picnic

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sunday Night Concerts In Your Park Return To Naperville

For more than ten years the Naperville Park District has put on a music showcase to bring friends and family together every summer. “Tonight is our first night of Concerts in the Park series. So this is our kickoff event for the summer. We have six concerts throughout Naperville and they’re spread out throughout the whole town,” said Naperville Park District Program Manager Brittany Malatt. “So it’s a fun family friendly event so you can come out, bring your lawn chairs, blankets, bring food. Lot of people get together with their neighbors, their family, and they just enjoy an hour and a half of live music entertainment.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Exploring Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette, and Glenview

For a change of pace from the city of Chicago, head north to the suburbs of Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette and Glenview. They have a mix of theater, art galleries, boutiques, architectural treasures and great restaurants. Glencoe, IL. This historic village from 1869, became popular with residents of Chicago in the...
WILMETTE, IL
THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

