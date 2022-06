[This piece has been published in Restoring America to consider the likeliness of a near recession and how it might affect U.S. consumers and the economy as a whole.]. An unsettling seven out of 10 economists — well, 70% of the ones polled by the Financial Times — think the U.S. economy will suffer a recession next year. Of that gloomy group, 40% think a downturn will start in the first of half of 2023, with a third expecting one in the second half.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO