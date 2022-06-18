ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Salute Our Troops: Meet David Heine

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — Imagine being 17 years old and being...

15th annual Woman's Leadership Conference

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This summer is the 15th annual Women's Leadership Conference, recognizing the accomplishments of women here in Las Vegas and around the country. Joining me now is Phyllis James, president and CEO of the 'Foundation for Women's Leadership and Empowerment, and Rick Arpin with the Women's Leadership Conference.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Missing dog from California reunited with owner in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dog who went missing in California managed to be reunited with its owner nearly 300 miles from home. The Animal Foundation shared the touching story on Tuesday, saying that with the help of a microchip, Armour was able to reunite with his owner, Lori.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of Henderson celebrates Juneteenth at Water Street Plaza

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Juneteenth is officially tomorrow and the celebrations here in Las Vegas are far from over. The City of Henderson is hosting community-driven events in partnership with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation throughout this month. They took the celebrations to the Water Street Plaza in Henderson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Homeward Bound hosting cat adoption event during 'Adopt a Cat' Month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local cat adoption center is celebrating 'adopt a cat' month during an upcoming event. From Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26, all adoption fees are waived on adult cats 12 months and over, with standard adoption policies applying. “As we start to see...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Another graduation for North Las Vegas CARE Court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As crime continues to be a growing issue, the City of North Las Vegas is finding success in CARE Court, (Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement) which recognized six new graduates Tuesday morning in the municipal courtroom of Chief Judge Chris Lee. CARE Court was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas expands services

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wynn Las Vegas now has one of the first buffets on the Las Vegas Strip to fully reopen. Joining us in the studio is Executive Chef Jason Duarte with The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MGM Resorts to host in person culinary hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is looking to fill various open culinary-based positions during an upcoming hiring event. The job fair will be held on Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive. Over 100 positions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Super Bingo' event coming to downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is getting ready to welcome an upcoming two-day bingo event this summer. The $160,000 Super Bingo tournament will be held from Sunday, July 31 through Tuesday, August 2 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, home to downtown Las Vegas' only bingo room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebration of life to be held for 16 year old Quinn Fike

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another memorial is set to take place Monday, this one for 16-year-old Quinn Fike. Quinn died during a solo hike in the west part of our valley earlier this month. The celebration of life for Quinn will take place at Spring Mountain Ranch state park...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billy Idol returns for five show residency in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rock icon Billy Idol is returning to Las Vegas this November. Idol will be back rocking out with fans at The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan starting Friday, November 11. The other four dates include Saturday, November 12, Wednesday, November 16, Friday, November 18, and Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Downtown Las Vegas sees largest occupied building fire in 25 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local firefighters battled what Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports to be the largest fire involving occupied buildings in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years. At least ten buildings were either damaged or destroyed in the massive fire in Downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
COVID-19 vaccines arriving for Las Vegas' youngest children

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At Kiddie's Pal Pediatrics, board-certified pediatrician and member of Clark County Medical Society Dr. Tal Minuskin is no stranger to administering the COVID vaccine to kids. And come later this week, he expects to finally put shots into the littlest of arms. "This has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Training the next generation 2022

As our community grows, so does the demand on our health care system. To meet this challenge, several years ago Valley Hospital, a member of the Valley Health System partnered with Southwest Medical for an outpatient Family Medicine Continuity Clinic, the largest family medicine residency program in Nevada. Before they...
LAS VEGAS, NV

