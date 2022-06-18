Salute Our Troops: Meet David Heine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This summer is the 15th annual Women's Leadership Conference, recognizing the accomplishments of women here in Las Vegas and around the country. Joining me now is Phyllis James, president and CEO of the 'Foundation for Women's Leadership and Empowerment, and Rick Arpin with the Women's Leadership Conference.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk about some exciting events happening around Las Vegas. She shared some looks at Particle Ink, Loggins & Martin, and the Shag Store at the Palms.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One downtown Las Vegas casino is looking to fill over 100 opening positions during an upcoming job fair. The Golden Nugget Las Vegas will be hosting the event on Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pebble Beach Room 1, located at the top of the Convention Level stairs in Carson Tower.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dog who went missing in California managed to be reunited with its owner nearly 300 miles from home. The Animal Foundation shared the touching story on Tuesday, saying that with the help of a microchip, Armour was able to reunite with his owner, Lori.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Juneteenth is officially tomorrow and the celebrations here in Las Vegas are far from over. The City of Henderson is hosting community-driven events in partnership with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation throughout this month. They took the celebrations to the Water Street Plaza in Henderson...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local cat adoption center is celebrating 'adopt a cat' month during an upcoming event. From Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26, all adoption fees are waived on adult cats 12 months and over, with standard adoption policies applying. “As we start to see...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As crime continues to be a growing issue, the City of North Las Vegas is finding success in CARE Court, (Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement) which recognized six new graduates Tuesday morning in the municipal courtroom of Chief Judge Chris Lee. CARE Court was...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is looking to fill various open culinary-based positions during an upcoming hiring event. The job fair will be held on Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive. Over 100 positions...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is getting ready to welcome an upcoming two-day bingo event this summer. The $160,000 Super Bingo tournament will be held from Sunday, July 31 through Tuesday, August 2 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, home to downtown Las Vegas' only bingo room.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another memorial is set to take place Monday, this one for 16-year-old Quinn Fike. Quinn died during a solo hike in the west part of our valley earlier this month. The celebration of life for Quinn will take place at Spring Mountain Ranch state park...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rock icon Billy Idol is returning to Las Vegas this November. Idol will be back rocking out with fans at The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan starting Friday, November 11. The other four dates include Saturday, November 12, Wednesday, November 16, Friday, November 18, and Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Looking for a place to cool off? The Palms has got you covered. There’s a new spot for fun in the sun and no better deal for locals to enjoy a resort pool in Las Vegas than at SOAK Pool at Palms. Every week...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Country superstar Brad Paisley is coming to Las Vegas this fall. The singer will be in Las Vegas for two shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, November 4, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022. This comes following his successful, sold-out...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local firefighters battled what Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports to be the largest fire involving occupied buildings in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years. At least ten buildings were either damaged or destroyed in the massive fire in Downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For this week's Up to the Challenge, Kelly Curran learned what it takes to keep the Spring Mountains in tip-top shape. Kelly joined a member of the U.S. Forest Service to clean grills, collect trash and check out the restrooms. As a reminder, the fire...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Samuel Wittwer says it’s the best part of his job, having kids in his patrol area run towards him, instead of away. That’s because he’s the officer with the snacks. Once or twice a week, he...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas' unemployment rate is ticking back up again. It rose to 5.2 percent last month, up 0.2 percent from April. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County commissioners discuss pet sales ban at pet stores. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it's the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At Kiddie's Pal Pediatrics, board-certified pediatrician and member of Clark County Medical Society Dr. Tal Minuskin is no stranger to administering the COVID vaccine to kids. And come later this week, he expects to finally put shots into the littlest of arms. "This has been...
As our community grows, so does the demand on our health care system. To meet this challenge, several years ago Valley Hospital, a member of the Valley Health System partnered with Southwest Medical for an outpatient Family Medicine Continuity Clinic, the largest family medicine residency program in Nevada. Before they...
