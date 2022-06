A group of protesters disrupted a event organised by the Indian high commission in the Maldives to celebrate International Day of Yoga. Armed with flags and sticks, the crowd of fundamentalists stormed the Galolhu National Stadium, where over 150 people, including diplomats and officials, had gathered to observe the eighth annual event.Maldives is among at 177 countries that voted in 2014 in favour of a UN resolution to commemorate 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.Demonstrators attacked the participants and vandalised the property, local broadcaster RaajjeTV reported.Earlier in the day, protesters in the Muslim-majority country of nearly half...

