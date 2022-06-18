2-Vehicle Collision Involves Light Pole, 1 Person Hospitalized

Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a light pole Friday evening, June 17, in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita.

Oscar Sol / KNN

Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department with paramedics were called around 7:27 p.m. to the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Judah Lane for a reported traffic collision.

Upon arrival, they found a white Volkswagen and a Black Nissan that had collided west on Newhall Avenue with a light pole also involved in the collision. The pole was broken at the base and was precariously held leaning over the street by what appeared to be a utility cable keeping it from falling onto the roadway. Possible live wires were seen laying along the street at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies blocked two lanes of traffic while firefighters and paramedics transported one patient due to unknown injuries to a local hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network