ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2-Vehicle Collision Involves Light Pole, 1 Person Hospitalized

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a light pole Friday evening, June 17, in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rmhcb_0gEi093U00
Oscar Sol / KNN

Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department with paramedics were called around 7:27 p.m. to the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Judah Lane for a reported traffic collision.

Upon arrival, they found a white Volkswagen and a Black Nissan that had collided west on Newhall Avenue with a light pole also involved in the collision. The pole was broken at the base and was precariously held leaning over the street by what appeared to be a utility cable keeping it from falling onto the roadway. Possible live wires were seen laying along the street at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies blocked two lanes of traffic while firefighters and paramedics transported one patient due to unknown injuries to a local hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 1

Related
Key News Network

2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Shears Hydrant

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A fire hydrant was sheared when two-vehicles collided sending one of the vehicles into the hydrant early Tuesday morning in the unincorporated community of Florence in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Sigalert issued for SR-91 west in Riverside due to fatal motorcycle crash

A fatal collision involving a motorcycle rider prompted a Sigalert for State Route 91 in Riverside Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near the Van Buren Boulevard exit, though the circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known. The motorcyclist's identity was not immediately known. As they investigated, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area, with an unknown duration. Traffic was being diverted away from the scene of the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Train In Newhall

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Metrolink train Monday morning in Newhall. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a train on Railroad and Newhall Avenues in Newhall, said Ami Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision in Lancaster Friday afternoon. He was 31-year-olf Anthony Herrera III of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. Friday, June 17, near the intersection of 10th Street...
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Hospital#Light Pole#Accident
L.A. Weekly

Linda Hernandez Killed in Multi-Car Crash on 15 Freeway [Wildomar, CA]

70-Year-Old Woman Dead after Auto Collision near Clinton Keith Road. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Clinton Keith Road. For reasons under investigation, the driver of an SUV lost control and collided with the center divider. As a result, multiple vehicles collided in the area.
WILDOMAR, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters stop 5-acre brush fire on Highway 14

Firefighters dispatched multiple units to stop a 5-acre brush fire Monday morning on Highway 14 south of Golden Valley Road, which also prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a SIG alert for about two to three hours, according to law enforcement. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody At Gunpoint Near 14 Freeway

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale women killed in Culver City traffic crash

L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Motorcyclist leading CHP on pursuit across LA County

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist wanted for speeding is leading authorities on a pursuit in the Echo Park area. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the vehicle in Los Alamitos on Monday morning. The pursuit continued as the suspect led officers southbound into Orange County and back into Los Angeles County from Carson to South Los Angeles on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street

A car, driving eastbound on the I-10, just west of Washington Street overturned on Sunday morning around 2:23 a.m. CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to the single vehicle crash reporting that the car was recklessly driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when it made an unsafe right turn and flipped over. The The post One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist, 67, is killed in crash

A 67-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday morning in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
772
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy