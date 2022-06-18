ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Memorial honoring victims of 2015 San Bernardino terror attack unveiled

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S64WJ_0gEi04dr00

San Bernardino unveils memorial honoring victims of 2015 terrorism attack 02:16

A memorial was unveiled Friday to honor the lives of the 14 victims, as well as those who survived, the San Bernardino mass shooting back in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441mOQ_0gEi04dr00
The designer and artist, Walter Hood, said he wanted the installment to be a celebration of life, akin to 14 individual chapels that each signified a loss. CBSLA

RELATED: Lieutenant On San Bernardino Mass Shooting: 'It Was Unspeakable The Carnage That We Were Seeing'

Long-stemmed yellow roses rest over the nameplates of each of the 14 victims who lost their lives seven years ago during the San Bernardino terrorism attack.

"Bennetta Betbadal, she was my mother," said Jolene Verdejyou, the victim's daughter.

For Verdejyou, the art installment called the Curtain of Courage provided a place to connect with her mother, a way to honor her life in the city where she lost her.

"It's just comforting that, you know, I can come back," she said.

For Selihom Asmelish and her family, sitting down next to the name of her uncle Isaac Amanios six and half years later feels like coming home.

"Like he's there. You can just sit and think, and you can feel his presence there with you," Asmelish said. "It's very special to us."

The artist, Walter Hood, said they wanted the memorial to a peaceful, celebratory place.

"We also wanted it to be a celebration of life, akin to a small set of chapels, each signifying an individual loss," he said.

At a private unveiling ceremony for the victim's families, survivors and first responders, Hood said he wished this was the last tribute of its kind that would have to be built in this country.

"But as we see in our country, we're facing this more and more and more. Hopefully, coming to places like this, we can be reminded not only of the individuals, but what or duties are to make sure things like this don't happen again," Hood said.

Though it marks a dark time in San Bernardino history, when two shooters stormed the Inland Region Center and fired upon county employees during a meeting, it also presents an opportunity to remember the light their loved ones left behind in this world.

"It brings back a lot of memories that we have and that we created with him," said Asmelish.

The memorial opens to the public at the San Bernardino County Government Center on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LA District Attorney Gascón to hold press conference on shooting of El Monte police officers

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he plans to address mounting information and facts surrounding a shooting which left two El Monte Police officers dead a week ago. The conference will be held at the Los Angeles Hall of Justice at 3 p.m. Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were both fatally shot on June 14 as they investigated reports of a stabbing at the Siesta Inn. As they approached one of the motel's rooms, they were met with gunfire from the suspect identified as Justin Flores.After exiting the room, Flores was...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Gascón rebuts criticism on Flores case, the man who went on to kill two El Monte officers

In a press conference Tuesday, District Attorney George Gascón offered a stern rebuttal to growing criticism of his office's handling of the man who killed two El Monte Police officers last week."I want to express my deepest condolences to both the Paredes and Santana families," said Gascón. Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana responded to a stabbing call at the Siesta motel a week ago. When they arrived, 35-year-old Justin Flores ambushed them with a hail of gunfire, killing the pair. Flores had a long criminal record and was also on probation at the time of the shootout. Critics of Gascón...
EL MONTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino on June 18

A 36-year-old man died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on June 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:35 a.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded to a traffic collision on Tippecanoe Avenue, north of 3rd Street. Eric Anthony Castro, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Curtain Of Courage
crimevoice.com

One Killed, Two Injured in San Bernardino Apartment Complex Shooting

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff Department Nixle post:. “On Monday, June 6, 2022, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located three gunshot victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, Aaron Garcia, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victims remain hospitalized.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Officer-involved shooting closes eastbound lanes of I-10 freeway

The Fontana Police Department closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands as they investigate an officer-involved shooting.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway.The suspect then fled and led police on a pursuit onto the 10 Freeway. The pursuit ended when police conducted a PIT maneuver. After, two occupants ran away from police. Authorities nor the suspect opened fire at the end of the pursuit.The condition of the suspect is unknown. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS LA

Man arrested in Glendora grocery store shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded a man at a grocery store in Glendora Monday night.Larry Ronnie Bravo, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vons, 435 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, according to police.Officers were called out to Vons at about 9 p.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound in the store. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center for treatment police said.Glendora police say the two men argued inside the store, and Bravo shot the other man once. The shooting was deemed to be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, rather than an act of violence, police said.Bravo was arrested in Pomona at about noon. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
GLENDORA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers fatally shoot carjacking suspect in Pacoima

A carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police officers in Pacoima late Sunday evening. After receiving calls of a "man with a gun" in the Laurel Canyon and Van Nuys Boulevard area, who had reportedly been pointing the gun at pedestrians in the area and had attempted a carjacking at the intersection, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene just after 10:40 p.m.Upon their arrival, the suspect, in his 20s, allegedly pointed his firearm and opened fire at the officers, at which point they shot him and took him into custody. "The suspect attempted to carjack a motorist here at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate at Banning jail dies, no signs of foul play

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Larry D. Smith Correction Facility in Banning Monday morning. Deputies found a female inmate unresponsive inside a housing unit at approximately 5:12 AM. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Cal Fire personnel also responded to assist. Despite The post Inmate at Banning jail dies, no signs of foul play appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy