Licking County, OH

Gritty Muskingum stuns Licking with fourth-quarter comeback

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago

DRESDEN — Muskingum Valley coach Cameron West noticed his team's grit in practice this week.

That trait was why the Muskingum All-Stars never panicked despite trailing Licking County 23-14 with six minutes remaining on Friday night at Jack Anderson Stadium.

Harley Hopkins dove in for a touchdown, the defense made a stand, and Josh Hupp's 53-yard connection to Jalen Goins-Chandler set up Kobe Rust's game-winning 20-yard field in the final 25 seconds, as Muskingum rallied for a 24-23 victory.

Muskingum ended a two-game skid and took a 21-19 lead in the series.

"We could have folded, but this is a gritty group," West said. "This group showed up all week and gritted their way through 100 degree temperatures.

"We had mistakes happen at the wrong time in the first half, but this group bounced back," he added. "All you want is a chance in an all star game. Our guys did that and found a way to get the win."

Licking County took control due to the arm of Newark Catholic's Cole Canter. He hit Heath's Reece Huber for a 19-yard touchdown and Conner Everts' kick put Licking up 15-14 late in the third quarter.

After forcing Muskingum to go three-and-out, Licking wasted little time by striking again early in the fourth. Canter found Huber on a double move down the sidelines, and Huber outran the defense for a 66-yard touchdown. A two-point run by JD Miller had Licking up 23-14 with 10:14 remaining.

Each team punted before Goins-Chandler of Tri-Valley provided a spark for Muskingum, as his 30-yard punt return put Muskingum near midfield.

Hopkins, the West Muskingum standout who received Muskingum's Paul Culver Jr. MVP award, made some key plays on the ensuing scoring drive. His pass to Philo's Owen Smith for 16 yards put Muskingum in the red zone, and three plays later, Hopkins plowed his way in to the end zone from three yards out. Coshocton's Rust added the extra point to cut the deficit to 23-21 with 2:48 remaining.

Muskingum, which had all three timeouts, forced Licking County into a three-and-out in about 30 seconds to set up the final drive.

Meadowbrook's Hupp, who was only 7-of-19 for 128 yards, made his biggest throws on the final drive. The first came on third-and-10, as Hupp scrambled before heaving the ball to Goins-Chandler of Tri-Valley for 53 yards, putting Muskingum in striking distance.

Hupp noted Goins-Chandler told him he'd be ready to make that play.

"The last drive we were trying to trickle our way down the field, but they pressed up and took away those short routes," Hupp said. "Before that play, Jalen told me in the huddle to trust in him. I saw him deep, threw it up, and he caught it.

"This game was important to me," Hupp added. "I'm glad to play with my MVL buddies and we were able to show out."

Later in the drive, Hupp and Goins-Chandler connected for 12 yards on a fourth-and-11, then Sheridan's Jason Munyan's 20-yard gain to the Licking 5-yardline gave Rust a shorter look.

Goins-Chandler, who caught three passes for 77 yards, felt those two plays highlighted the team effort needed to complete the comeback.

"The long pass was a scramble drill. I started back, Hupp threw between two guys, and I caught it, dropped it and caught it again. I'm glad I kept my focus," he said. "(The second catch) was a play in the Tri-Valley playbook. We didn't put it in for this game, but it was called and I was watching the sticks to see where I needed to be.

"I was shocked how we did it because you don't know the team mentality (after a week of practice). But, we didn't give up and fought back," he added. "We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half, but we put it in the end zone a couple times late. Our defense played hard and got stops. We got the win for the MVL."

Rust was tabbed the kicker after making two 30-yard field goals in practice. He admitted it was a "nerve-wracking" moment before his foot secured the win.

"I've kicked in practice for fun, but not in situations like that," he said. "After that big pass, the coaches told me to get ready. I just went out and did it. It was such a great atmosphere, and it was amazing to play with some of the best in the area."

Muskingum held a 184-84 edge in total yards in the first half, but miscues prevented them for building a larger lead than 14-8 at the break.

Muskingum took the game's opening drive past midfield before Newark's Terrill Williams intercepted Hupp. Two plays later, Canter found Huber for a 50-yard touchdown, and Ka'Mar Davis caught a two-point conversion on a trick play for an early 8-0 Licking lead.

A fumble inside Licking County's 5 ended the next Muskingum drive, but Licking County was stopped on a fourth-and-1 inside the Muskingum 15. However, Muskingum failed to take advantage, as Smith had an incompletion on fourth down.

Yet, Licking County couldn't grab the momentum. Interceptions by John Glenn's Blade Barclay and Goins-Chandler ended the next two Licking drives before Hopkins and Zanesville's Jordan Martin helped Muskingum move the ball. The two combined for 36 yards on the nine-play, 40-yard drive with Hopkins' 1-yard scoring dive on fourth-and-goal capping it. Rust added the extra point to pull within 8-7.

After a three-and-out by Licking, Muskingum took the lead going into the half. Hupp connected with Coshocton's Korbyn Haley twice on the five-play drive, including a 10-yard TD as time expired. Rust's extra point made it 14-8 at the half.

Hopkins, who finished with 60 yards on 12 carries, applauded his team's rally. He was also honored to receive the team's MVP award.

"With all the good players we had, we knew we were still in the game late. It was awesome to come back and get the win," he said. "This game is the best of the best so it's a huge accomplishment with all these great athletes here. I'm very fortunate to be named our MVP."

John Glenn's Noah Wellmeier and Maysville's Garrett LaFollette received scholarships for Muskingum.

Huber, who had 12 catches for over 200 yards, earned Licking County's Ross Hostar MVP award, while Canter completed 17 of 25 passes for 312 yards.

