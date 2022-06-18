ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe's Nichols scores two touchdowns to lead East to All-Star win

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 4 days ago

CARLETON – Tayshaun Nichols wasn't supposed to get the ball on his first touchdown.

On the second, he did something he had never done before.

It all turned into a very memorable night for recent Monroe High graduate.

Nichols scored the first two touchdowns of the night for the East team in a 37-0 win over the West in the 2022 Monroe County All-Star Football Game.

“It was a very intense atmosphere,” Nichols said. “People were flying around trying to take heads off. It was crazy.”

Nichols emerged from the craziness with two of the biggest plays of the night.

The first came in the dying seconds of the first half.

As might be expected in a game where a bunch of guys who did not know each other well had just four practices to prepare, the offenses struggled early. The East finally got something on its final possession of the first half but was running out of time.

A play from the 19-yard line broke down when Nichols turned it into a touchdown.

“I wasn't supposed to get the ball on that play,” he said. “The quarterback held the snap too long. It was supposed to go the other way. I just got it and ran for the pylon.”

Officials confered for a few moments before determining that Nichols had reached the pylon with 21 seconds left on the first-half clock.

“That was just an athletic kid making a play,” said new Gibraltar Carlson coach Jason Gendron, who served as the head coach for the East.

And the big play came at a crucial time.

“That was big time possession,” Gendron said. “Going up 7-0 at the half was big, especially knowing we had the ball to start the second half.”

The East used that first possession of the second half to push its lead to 10-0 on a 35-yard field goal by Carlson's Alec Milley. Then, on the next play from scrimmage Garett Bergmoser (St. Mary Catholic Central) intercepted a pass to give the ball back to the East.

“That interception was the turning point in the game,” Gendron said.

The East was back in the end zone on the following play as Nichols caught the first touchdown pass of his high school career. He caught a 13-yard pass from Jefferson's Ryan Gennoe.

“That's my first receiving touchdown ever,” said Nichols, who plans to play football at Adrian College in the fall. “I was always the running back, not the receiver.”

After Nichols' second TD pushed the lead to 17-0, the East pulled away.

Gennoe threw a 46-yard TD pass to Monroe's Ashton Elmer, Carlson's Cody Britt ran 4 yards for a score and Braeden Lavis of Carlson pulled in a 25-yard scoring strike from Monroe's Tristin Panza.

Britt was the top runner for the East with 16 carries for 65 yards.

The East had a big advantage with 29 players on its roster to just 18 for the West.

“We were able to win with our game plan and wear them down,” Gendron said. “You could tell they were getting tired.”

Ida's Owen Sampson, who led the West with 13 carries for 43 yards, admitted that his squad got fatigued.

“It was pretty rough,” he said. “We only had about 11 guys playing.”

Sampson helped keep the West close in the first half with some key runs for first downs.

“He's a tough runner,” Gendron said. “He's just a special kid. That's why he was the (Monroe County Region Offensive) Player of the Year.”

His team lost, but Sampson enjoyed the experience.

“It was fun playing with new people,” he said.

Sampson's athletic career ended with this game. He does not plan to play any sports in college.

“It will be weird,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to let it go.”

Dundee's Steve Ayre, who served as the head coach for the West, was pleased with the effort from his short-handed squad.

“We kept it close for almost three quarters,” he said. The guys had fun and enjoyed themselves in their last high school game.”

Carson DeSaranno (Monroe) and Bergmoser intercepted passes and Noah White (Jefferson) recovered fumbles for the East.

Noah Bauman (Whiteford) had a fumble recovery for the West.

East 0 7 17 13 – 37

West 0 0 0 0 – 0

Second Quarter

E – Tayshaun Nichols 19 run (Alec Milley kick)

Third Quarter

E – Milley 36 field goal

E – Nichols 13 pass from Ryan Gennoe (Milley kick)

E – Ashton Elmer 46 pass from Gennoe (Milley kick)

Fourth Quarter

E – Cody Britt 4 run (Milley kick)

E – Braeden Lavis (25 pass from Tristin Panza (pass failed)

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe's Nichols scores two touchdowns to lead East to All-Star win

