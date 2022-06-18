ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman School Board Fires Teacher Who Leaked Shooting Threat To Parents

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Norman School Board has voted to terminate the employment of Norman High teacher Richard Cavett.

A Norman High teacher is accused of leaking a picture of a school threat.

He alerted the district first but says he believed enough wasn't being done, the administration disagreed. The termination hearing on Friday lasted over 14 hours.

The graffiti was found in the girls’ bathroom at Norman High School back in February of 2022. On the wall, a list of students, racial slurs and a threat to shoot up the school and kill the students named.

During the lengthy hearing, three parents testified to the school board.

“Do you remember on this day, February 17, 2022, when Richard Cavett sent you these pictures,” asked one of the lawyers.

Pixie Quigley responded, “I do.”

The parent said her daughter’s name was on the threatening list.

“In this situation there was a specific date, specific names and I felt it needed to be shared,” she said.

Quigley stood by her choice to share the photos with the media. She also said the teacher did the right thing.

“Norman Public Schools has a long history, images, everything, if something happens that may make the district look bad then they do everything they can, generally speaking, to cover it up or minimize it or sweep it under the rug,” she said.

A second Norman High School parent, Tonya Hawkins, testified after. She said her daughter was also on the list.

“Do you have any problem with what Mr. Cavett did?” asked a lawyer.

“Not one bit,” she responded.

Hawkins said that the district could have done more to keep parents informed.

“There was zero information given, basically and I lost faith in the communication after the email that was sent out that there was no credible threat,” she said.

The third parent took the stand and said she went to the school as soon as her daughter texted her.

“My daughter's name is on that list. It is a threat to my kid and to everybody else,” said Melissa Barnett.

“I really just wanted someone at Norman High to give me peace of mind that it wasn’t just going to be done and over with,” she added.

The School Board went into executive session shortly after 9 p.m. Friday evening to discuss if Cavett should be terminated.

Pa Paw
3d ago

I have a REAL ISSUE with the Norman School System in this situation! The FACT that they had information that could have brought harm to specific named students and the school decided NOT to inform the students family is NOT ACCEPTABLE! It is even worse for the school board members to fire a teacher for giving notice to the family! It would seem that the school is much more interested in what people THINK than they are about the safety of the students!

11
Jim Jarvis
3d ago

that wasn't right for the school board to fire that teacher because they told parents about a school threat. that teacher did the right thing to do was to tell the parents of the there kids going to a school. those parents had the right to know about there kids. that's wrong what the school board did in firing that teacher for telling the parents. the school is supposed to keep everyone of the those kids safe from any harm. while they are at school. schools are supposed to get a hold of parents when something like that happens. you don't keep it quiet.

3
Lorraine Baugh
3d ago

Norman school board...what were you thinking? I don’t have school age children, but the school should have let all the parents know of the incident and told them what they were doing about it.

3
 

Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

