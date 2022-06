The Golden State Warriors had every reason to party earlier this week after they clinched their 4th championship with their current core. They took an early lead against the Celtics in Game 6 and never relinquished it, riding another huge Steph Curry performance to clinch the title in Boston. The scenes were quite emotional afterward, with the team celebrating on the court with their families and then carrying on the celebration after getting the trophies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO