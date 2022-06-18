ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon receives 1st road signs

Press & News
Press & News
 4 days ago

Last fall, Hennepin County officials, veterans’ advocates and community members gathered at Veteran’s Park in Richfield, for the presentation of Hennepin County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation.

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation is awarded to organizations that have committed to improve the well-being of veterans and their families. It was the culmination of three years’ work by Hennepin County staff, including members of the Veterans Employee Resource Group.

In the past few weeks, the county received delivery of 35 signs that will be displayed on Hennepin County roads as a reminder of its commitment to making the community a better place for people who have served. Public Works will install the signs throughout the summer.

In addition, the county is continuing to advance its action plan to make Hennepin County a better employer for veterans.

“Veterans bring with them lived experience that brings immediate value to any organization they are in. We will be a stronger work community and better positioned to serve our community in a meaningful way,” said District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson.

Hennepin County Veterans Services Director Neil Doyle said the pace of deployments for non-active-duty forces has remained consistently high over the past two decades and that underscores the need for the county’s program.

“We pledge to continue adding supports for our employees who answer the selfless call to provide safety to their communities and the nation. I believe creating a stronger network of community-oriented support for our veteran families is an absolutely critical component to positive mental health outcomes and lowering the risk of suicide in our prior service personnel,” said Doyle.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

"Wet bulbs" helping Hennepin County emergency crews keep people safe amid dangerous heat

PLYMOUTH -- Hennepin County is relying on a growing network of special weather stations to aid emergency managers in planning for and responding to heat-related emergencies."We want to know in what areas are going to require the greatest amount of resources," said Eric Waage, the county's director of emergency management. "Typically they're the areas with disparities and folks lacking air conditioning who face challenges, but there are also areas with exceptionally high heat island effects."According to Waage, a heat island is an area where conditions on the ground, including architecture and topography, may make it a hotter spot versus some...
fox9.com

Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis must employ a minimum 731 police officers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court says that the city must uphold its charter and employ a minimum of 731 police officers, a number the city has been below for many months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. This ruling comes after eight Northside residents sued the city, citing high levels of violent crime and a lack of police officers. They argued the gun violence, carjackings and break-ins were impacting their daily lives. The ruling came down Monday arguing that "the Mayor has a clear legal duty under the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richfield, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Richfield, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
fox9.com

Extreme heat causes I-35 in Chisago County to buckle

RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chisago County deputies are warning drivers about a section of I-35 that has buckled due to the extreme heat on Sunday. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday evening that a portion of the highway in the northbound lanes just past the Rush City, Minnesota exit had buckled.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
southsidepride.com

They pulled the bikesters’ exclusionary proposal

The Park Board was scheduled to vote on whether to close Minnehaha Parkway to cars at their June 15 meeting, but at the last minute they decided, due to the large volume of emails in opposition, to pull that item from the agenda. It is scheduled to come back before the board on July 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Veteran#Road Signs#Mental Health#The Beyond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
southsidepride.com

Is Lake Hiawatha the city dump?

The Minneapolis City Council Public Works and Infrastructure Committee invited public comments at their June 9 public hearing on their Stormwater Management Program and Annual Report. I asked them to:. “Please, stop dumping on us. “You are poisoning us. Chemicals that you put on your lawns in Linden Hills come...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
krwc1360.com

County Attorney, Juror React to Ulrich Sentencing

Gregory Ulrich, the Buffalo man convicted for his deadly attack on the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo in early 2021 was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. You’ll remember that on June 2nd, the jury found the 68-year-old Ulrich guilty on all 11 counts...
BUFFALO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Man Killed in Highway 610 Crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Nimpson, 31, of Brooklyn Park, died when the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 610 near Highway 252 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

Three Men Charged for Drive-By Shooting at Maplewood Apartment Complex

Last week’s drive-by shooting, in which over four dozen rounds were fired at two Maplewood apartment complexes, has resulted in the arrest of three individuals. According to accusations, many rounds went through windows and walls of buildings along Clarence Street North, and three cars were also hit by gunfire. There were no injuries.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
174
Followers
255
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy