Hennepin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon receives 1st road signs

Last fall, Hennepin County officials, veterans’ advocates and community members gathered at Veteran’s Park in Richfield, for the presentation of Hennepin County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation.

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation is awarded to organizations that have committed to improve the well-being of veterans and their families. It was the culmination of three years’ work by Hennepin County staff, including members of the Veterans Employee Resource Group.

In the past few weeks, the county received delivery of 35 signs that will be displayed on Hennepin County roads as a reminder of its commitment to making the community a better place for people who have served. Public Works will install the signs throughout the summer.

In addition, the county is continuing to advance its action plan to make Hennepin County a better employer for veterans.

“Veterans bring with them lived experience that brings immediate value to any organization they are in. We will be a stronger work community and better positioned to serve our community in a meaningful way,” said District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson.

Hennepin County Veterans Services Director Neil Doyle said the pace of deployments for non-active-duty forces has remained consistently high over the past two decades and that underscores the need for the county’s program.

“We pledge to continue adding supports for our employees who answer the selfless call to provide safety to their communities and the nation. I believe creating a stronger network of community-oriented support for our veteran families is an absolutely critical component to positive mental health outcomes and lowering the risk of suicide in our prior service personnel,” said Doyle.