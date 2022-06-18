OPAC announces ’22 fall season of music, shows

A presentation image of Grand Ole Opry star and Grammy Award winner Crystal Gayle is shown at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Friday at a "reveal" celebration for its 2022 fall season. Gayle will perform at OPAC Oct. 22. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD – The Oxford Performing Arts Center has announced the performances that are now scheduled for the 2022 fall season of concerts.

The official announcement was made at a gala “reveal party” held at the Center Friday evening.

The RMC Health System Concert Series opens with the '60s rock legends Gary Puckett and the Union Gap on Sept. 9.

Legendary rhythm and blues singer Patti LaBelle follows with her unique vocal stylings to town on Oct. 9

Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle will perform her country classics on the OPAC stage Oct. 2 as she opens the Webb Concrete and Building Materials Classic Country Series.

A Christmas of country music will be performed by Top 40 artists Phil Vassar and Deana Carter on Dec. 18.

The Noble Bank and Trust Broadway series opens Oct. 21 with the musical “Legally Blonde,” which follows the transformation of a woman proving she can be “both blonde and the smartest person in the room.”

The Lerner and Lowe classic, “My Fair Lady,” will showcase the story of Professor Henry Higgins and his effort to introduce a working-class flower girl, Eliza Doolittle to high society. The story and the timeless tunes will be presented at OPAC on Dec. 12.

The Atlanta Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Jason Altieri, returns to its OPAC home under the auspices of the Bernardi Pops Series.

“Sounds of the Night” on Oct. 20 will celebrate the sounds of Halloween.

The Pops will have a “Swinging Christmas Time” on Dec. 16 as it salutes the music of jazz and Big Bands.

The Potts Arts Discovery Series will present two shows for the kids.

“Lightwire’s The Tortoise and the Hare: The Next Generation” brings Aesop’s classic fable to the stage on Oct. 7.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will come to life as it is performed by a live cast on Nov. 21.

The Legends Series of concerts will begin Sept. 16 with “Winter Dance Party,” the official live re-creation of the final tour of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper.

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” billed as “the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin,” will bring the songs of the legendary entertainer to life on Nov. 18.

Cellist Gasbriel Martins will bring his mastery of the classics on Nov. 1 as part of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama Chamber Music Series.

“Christmas with Frisson,” a holiday performance by a group often called the “world’s tiniest orchestra,” concludes the Chamber series on Dec. 1.

The season is also filled with what OPAC bills as “Extras,” and will include top stars including Lee Greenwood, Brett Michaels, Little River Band, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

More details and ticket information are available online at oxfordpac.org.