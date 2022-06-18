ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

OPAC announces ’22 fall season of music, shows

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp0S0_0gEhwNnX00
A presentation image of Grand Ole Opry star and Grammy Award winner Crystal Gayle is shown at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Friday at a "reveal" celebration for its 2022 fall season. Gayle will perform at OPAC Oct. 22. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD – The Oxford Performing Arts Center has announced the performances that are now scheduled for the 2022 fall season of concerts.

The official announcement was made at a gala “reveal party” held at the Center Friday evening.

The RMC Health System Concert Series opens with the '60s rock legends Gary Puckett and the Union Gap on Sept. 9.

Legendary rhythm and blues singer Patti LaBelle follows with her unique vocal stylings to town on Oct. 9

Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle will perform her country classics on the OPAC stage Oct. 2 as she opens the Webb Concrete and Building Materials Classic Country Series.

A Christmas of country music will be performed by Top 40 artists Phil Vassar and Deana Carter on Dec. 18.

The Noble Bank and Trust Broadway series opens Oct. 21 with the musical “Legally Blonde,” which follows the transformation of a woman proving she can be “both blonde and the smartest person in the room.”

The Lerner and Lowe classic, “My Fair Lady,” will showcase the story of Professor Henry Higgins and his effort to introduce a working-class flower girl, Eliza Doolittle to high society. The story and the timeless tunes will be presented at OPAC on Dec. 12.

The Atlanta Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Jason Altieri, returns to its OPAC home under the auspices of the Bernardi Pops Series.

“Sounds of the Night” on Oct. 20 will celebrate the sounds of Halloween.

The Pops will have a “Swinging Christmas Time” on Dec. 16 as it salutes the music of jazz and Big Bands.

The Potts Arts Discovery Series will present two shows for the kids.

“Lightwire’s The Tortoise and the Hare: The Next Generation” brings Aesop’s classic fable to the stage on Oct. 7.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will come to life as it is performed by a live cast on Nov. 21.

The Legends Series of concerts will begin Sept. 16 with “Winter Dance Party,” the official live re-creation of the final tour of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper.

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” billed as “the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin,” will bring the songs of the legendary entertainer to life on Nov. 18.

Cellist Gasbriel Martins will bring his mastery of the classics on Nov. 1 as part of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama Chamber Music Series.

“Christmas with Frisson,” a holiday performance by a group often called the “world’s tiniest orchestra,” concludes the Chamber series on Dec. 1.

The season is also filled with what OPAC bills as “Extras,” and will include top stars including Lee Greenwood, Brett Michaels, Little River Band, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

More details and ticket information are available online at oxfordpac.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm hosted by the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Come out and join the church for a day of family Fun! Do your best sidewalk chalk art for great prizes. Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, games, and so much more. Hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and more provided. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen & Adult Escape Room Hosted in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 and June 28th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. The Jacksonville (AL) Public Library is hosting this event. (Ages 13 & up) Come in or call to register for a slot May 31st-June 24th! Spaces are limited. If they fill up, there will be a waiting list. There will be three one hour sessions on June 25th and four one hour sessions on June 28th. Groups of 6-8 have one hour to complete the puzzles and escape. You can sign up with fewer to join another partial group. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Oxford, AL
Calhoun Journal

Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Faith Matters: Was Jesus married?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, many Christians have raised the question of Jesus’ relationship status. Over time, people speculated Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ followers mentioned throughout the Bible, could be his wife. In Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Last Supper” painting, some say she is depicted next to Jesus at the table, although […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Phil Vassar
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Crystal Gayle
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Aretha Franklin
wbrc.com

Omega Fine Arts Academy opens in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega is partnering with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts to bring a golf and STEM academy to the area. The Omega Academy is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams-Nash, Lamar D. Williams, and Dr. Shaquille O’Neal. The goal is to provide underserved communities with education and sports initiatives.
TALLADEGA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
wbrc.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Asking The Wrong Questions

By Ken Lass It’s become an all too familiar story, yet this one feels different. Now it’s happened in our own backyard. A man attending a gathering for a potluck social at St. Stephens Episcopal church in Vestavia suddenly produces a gun and allegedly opens fire, killing three people. When this type of thing happens […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chamber Music#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Art#Performing#The Bernardi Pops Series
wbrc.com

Great American Cleanup in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is participating in the Great American Cleanup from June 20-24, 2022 to prevent littering and promote cleaner neighborhoods. City leaders are currently accepting individuals and groups of volunteers to clean any area within the city limit. The engineering department is providing free trash bags and free pickup.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Boat Overturned on Spring Creek

Reports of an overturned watercraft on Spring Creek came in just after 5pm Monday evening. Two people were rescued and there are no injures to report. Those rescued were taken to John’s Boat Ramp on County Road 22. We will post more details as they become available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Local churches tighten security plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local churches are responding to last week’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church tightening security at their locations to ensure their congregations are safe. Chasity Maxie spoke to the pastor of More Than Conquerors Faith Church in Birmingham Monday afternoon. Pastor Steve Green said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
97
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy