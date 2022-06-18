ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Barefoot prisoner escapes custody in Levin

By The New Zealand Times
thenewzealandtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are appealing for sightings of a 41-year-old man, Marley Gregory, who escaped from custody while being transported to Levin Jail this morning. In a statement, police said...

www.thenewzealandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Mother and her four children found with throats slashed in Jamaica

A mother and her four children were found dead with their throats cut in Jamaica on Tuesday.The bodies were discovered in Clarendon parish, west of the capital Kingston, on Tuesday morning.Kemisha Wright, and her four children, Kimana Smitha,15; Shemari Smith, 10; Kafana Smith, 5; and Kishaun Henry, 23 months, were identified as those killed.“She was so nice, she love everybody,” Kemisha’s mother Gwendolyn McKnight told the Jamaica Observer. “My daughter was so nice and dem tek mi one daughter from mi.”Ms McKnight said her daughter was a caring and ambitious young woman who was raising four children and going...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barefoot#Police#Clothing#Palmerston District Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy