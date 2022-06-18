Barefoot prisoner escapes custody in Levin

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
A young Georgia mother is dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly lured her to an apartment complex to meet up with his current girlfriend where she was ambushed and killed, police said. On May 25, De'ja McCrary was killed when she drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton — allegedly...
A mother and her four children were found dead with their throats cut in Jamaica on Tuesday.The bodies were discovered in Clarendon parish, west of the capital Kingston, on Tuesday morning.Kemisha Wright, and her four children, Kimana Smitha,15; Shemari Smith, 10; Kafana Smith, 5; and Kishaun Henry, 23 months, were identified as those killed.“She was so nice, she love everybody,” Kemisha’s mother Gwendolyn McKnight told the Jamaica Observer. “My daughter was so nice and dem tek mi one daughter from mi.”Ms McKnight said her daughter was a caring and ambitious young woman who was raising four children and going...
