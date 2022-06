The Single Track Alliance of Yakima is looking for volunteers to remove scotch thistle at the Rocky Top trails on Wednesday. They’ll start at 4:30 p.m. with an orientation on scotch thistle respect, the appropriate digging technique and safety before setting out to remove as many of the invasive weeds as possible. The event’s scheduled to last two hours, and gloves and tools will be provided.

