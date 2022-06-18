ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County processing over 9,000 remaining primary election ballots

By AUSTIN CASTRO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, the Humboldt County Office of Elections provided its second election update following the June 7 Primary. Humboldt County Clerk-Recorder Kelly Sanders told North Coast News the county is focused on processing vote-by-mail ballots from election day and the...

Humboldt County’s Latest Count of Homeless Residents, the First in Three Years, Shows Modest Decrease

Approximately 1,309 unsheltered people were counted in Humboldt County during the January 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) count. This number is down from the 1,402 who were counted in 2019, the last time the count took place. An additional 347 sheltered people were also counted. [Note: 300 sheltered people were counted in the 2019 count. -RB]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Mendo and Humboldt Counties Granted Millions for Housing and Services Slated for People Experiencing Severe Mental Illness and Substance Abuse

Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. The nation is experiencing a mental health crisis. Today, California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, including for those who are living on the streets. The latest funding will help Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal, taking a new approach to homelessness and taking stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Looks at ‘Custody and Corrections Facilities in the County’

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury:. CUSTODY, CORRECTIONS AND OTHER COUNTY FACILITIES SUMMARY. The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury (Grand Jury) faced many unusual challenges during our term, predominately the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in numerous rescheduling of inspections, changes that limited inspection access in facilities and created attendance restrictions for Grand Jurors. The Grand Jury annually visits and evaluates the physical condition and management of public prisons (Eel River Conservation Camp is the only prison in Humboldt County) and inspects the Humboldt County Correctional Facility (HCCF) as required by PC §919(b).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Black Humboldt organization celebrates Juneteenth with Arcata Plaza event

ARCATA, Calif. — On Sunday, local community members marked Juneteenth with a celebration at the Arcata Plaza. The newest federal holiday commemorates June 15, 1865, marking the effective end of slavery in the United States. On that day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas ensuring all enslaved people be freed.
ARCATA, CA
Central Avenue to be Detoured to School Road for an Extended Period of Time

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, Humboldt County Public Works will be working on a shoulder widening project on Central Avenue at post mile 0.00 to 0.30. This will be between Bella Vista Road and Bartow Road. Southbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured to School Road until the project is complete, in September 2022. Expect delays greater than 15 minutes at any time during this period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
UPDATE: More than 2,100 PG&E customers power restored in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — More than 2,100 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are without power in the Eureka area due to a service outage. According to the PG&E Outage Center, 2,127 customers lost power just before 2:00 p.m. Monday. Power was restored about two hours later. It is currently unclear...
EUREKA, CA
Food for People making progress on new Eureka hub building

EUREKA, Calif. — Food for People's upcoming Eureka hub location is one step closer to being finished, just three months after its initial groundbreaking. On Tuesday, the organization gave North Coast News an inside look at the progress of the building so far. "We've really had to focus on...
EUREKA, CA
The Centerville Cross Has a Moving History

The Centerville Beach Cross located west of Ferndale was moved earlier this month from another precarious position. The Cross has a moving history. In January of 1860, the SS Northerner hit a rock and began taking in water. Attempts to get passengers and crew to shore were hampered by a storm. Thirty-eight people drowned desperately attempting to get to Centerville Beach. Read the dramatic tale here.
FERNDALE, CA
[UPDATE 5:53 p.m.] RV on Fire in King Salmon

A large column of smoke is rising from an RV on fire in the 1800 block of Buhne in King Salmon south of Eureka, according to a firefighter responding to the incident. He requested a second alarm for more assistance. Neighbors are attempting to put out the flames with garden...
EUREKA, CA
Ammunition and Suspected Meth Located When Warrant Subject Contacted, Says Hoopa Valley Tribal Police

On 06/13/2022, at approximately 7 pm, Sergeant J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores were dispatched to the Hoopa Shopping Center for a subject passed out in a black mini van. The van only had one male occupant sitting in the drivers seat. The subject was unconscious with the vehicle turned off. We contacted the subject and he immediately awoke. The subject was identified as Steven Sexton.
HOOPA, CA
The tale of a distressed American town on the doorstep of a natural paradise

A few weeks ago, my partner and I drove across the Golden Gate Bridge and headed up Highway 101 for about six hours to visit a spectacular sliver of America. Nestled along roughly 40 miles of Northern California coastline, Redwood National and State Parks is a sprawling park system — three state parks and one national park — housing 133,000 acres of natural wonders. It boasts stunning lagoons, rivers, and beaches, eye-popping hiking and biking trails, a rich array of wildlife, and some of the oldest and tallest trees on the planet.
ORICK, CA
"Earth on Top" flag initiative to be discussed at Arcata City Council meeting

ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City Council will make a decision regarding the initiative for Arcata-owned flag poles to fly the Earth Flag on top. The initiative to "Put the Earth on Top" was created by Dave Meserve. He says they've collected 13,181 valid signatures between February and April on a petition for it.
ARCATA, CA
Hoopa Tribal Officers Discover Pickup Partially Hanging Off Bridge

On 06/15/22 at approximately 2:10 am, Officers were dispatched to a report of a truck partially hanging off a bridge on Shoemaker Road and Telescope Road. Upon arrival, Sgt. J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores arrived on scene and noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive. The keys were still in the ignition of the truck.
HOOPA, CA
Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. BRONTE ALAN COOPER PROBATION Supervised Release Program...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fire in Eureka causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

EUREKA, Calif. — A structure fire broke out over the weekend in Eureka, causing approximately $10,000 in damage, according to officials. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, at 11:46 a.m. on June 18, fire crews arrived near the 4400 block of Walnut Drive to find a two-story, woodframed structure on fire with smoke coming out of multiple doors and windows. Firefighters attacked the flames from inside the home.
EUREKA, CA
Fire in Cutten Home This Morning Difficult to Fight, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 11:46 A.M. today three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 4400 Block of Walnut Drive. The first arriving unit found a two-story, wood- framed structure with smoke coming from multiple windows and doors of the structure. A second alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations. Crews initiated an interior attack of the fire and search of the structure. Crews quickly determined that the occupant had self-evacuated and was uninjured. An additional Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire and a mutual aid engine from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the fire to assist with firefighting operations.
CUTTEN, CA
One person cited after almost driving car off bridge in Hoopa

HOOPA, Calif. — Members of the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police responded to a report of a truck hanging off a bridge around 2:10 a.m. last Wednesday. When officials arrived on the scene on Shoemaker and Telescope Road, they say they noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive, officials say.
HOOPA, CA

