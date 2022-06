HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A body that was found in a field in Hillsboro earlier this month has been identified by police. The body of Don Askey was found on June 7 in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast Beacon Court. Police said it does appear that Askey has been dead for quite some time. He was reported as a missing person in 2015.

