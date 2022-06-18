ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former Bachelor Matty 'J' Johnson pops up at Atrium Bar to launch The Star's official Gold Logie cocktail

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Bachelor's Matty 'J' Johnson is helping who's who of the Australian entertainment industry get into the spirit by launching The Star's official Gold Logie cocktail.

The 34-year-old father of two made a surprise cameo behind the bar at Atrium, Gold Coast on Friday night to try his hand at bartending.

Heading into the weekend, celebrity guests at each of The Star's signature bars and restaurants will be able to enjoy The Star's limited edition Gold Logie cocktail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20exRw_0gEhqhTD00
The Bachelor's Matty 'J' Johnson made a surprise cameo behind the bar at Atrium, Gold Coast to try his hand at bartending on Friday night

'It's so good to be back at The Star Gold Coast! I'm excited to check out some of the incredible restaurants and bars that have opened here since my last trip. Bring on the nightlife, and the Logies!' he said.

'For anyone wanting a little bit of the red carpet action before the big shot, I'll see you at one of The Star's bars over the weekend - hopefully I'll be able to say cheers over a glitter-filled Silver Screen Sparkler cocktail!'

A light yet indulgent combination of glitter-infused gin, cucumber, elderflower, and lemon inspired by the awards show's iconic golden statue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZz1B_0gEhqhTD00
Heading into the weekend, celebrity guests at each of The Star's signature bars and restaurants will be able to enjoy The Star's limited edition Gold Logie cocktail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqp97_0gEhqhTD00
'It's so good to be back at The Star Gold Coast! I'm excited to check out some of the incredible restaurants and bars that have opened here since my last trip. Bring on the nightlife, and the Logies!' he said

The 'Silver Screen Sparkler' will be available at Atrium Bar, Kiyomi, Isoletto Pool Club and Garden Kitchen & Bar throughout the weekend.

The Logie Awards red carpet show kicks off at 7pm Sunday 19 June and is this year being hosted by Leila McKinnon, David Campbell and Renee Bargh.

Leila, David and Renee will have the best seat in the house to show viewers at home all the razzle, dazzle and glamour of TV's night of nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LT0qC_0gEhqhTD00
The 'Silver Screen Sparkler' will be available at Atrium Bar, Kiyomi, Isoletto Pool Club and Garden Kitchen & Bar throughout the weekend

The Logies will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre within The Star Gold Coast Entertainment Resort precinct.

Live voting for all the Most Popular awards, including the Gold Logie, is open right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on June 19.

Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogiesvote.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkzrs_0gEhqhTD00
British superstar Calum Scott (pictured), is set to perform during the award ceremony

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman describes meeting 'creepy' Dawson twins and claims older brother Paul had hold over accused Chris - as murder trial is told of Lynette Dawson 'sighting' on day Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Sydney in 1983

A woman who encountered accused wife killer Chris Dawson and his brother Paul at a party in 2007 has described the twins as having a 'creepy' closeness. Fay Sinclair, a witness at Dawson's trial where he accused of murdering his wife Lyn, told the court he would always check with his older twin Paul before speaking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's girlfriend Natasha Bassett reveals her taut tummy in a crop top as the Elvis actress celebrates three generations of Presleys immortalizing their hand prints in Hollywood

She has her most high-profile role to date in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. And so it was only fitting that Natasha Bassett joined three generations of the Presley family to honor them as they preserved their hand and foot prints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Bargh
Person
Leila Mckinnon
Daily Mail

Bachelor 'villain' Cat Henesey-Smith debuts her new boyfriend after struggling to date because of her controversial appearance on the show

Former Bachelor star Cat Henesey-Smith has finally found love, four years after being portrayed as a 'mean girl' on The Bachelor. The 28-year-old reality TV star-turned-podcast host went Instagram official this week with her new boyfriend, music producer Matt Bartlem. She proudly shared their first photo together, which showed the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Furious Neighbours star Ryan Moloney says he's 'incredibly disappointed' by the Logie Awards' pitiful tribute to the cancelled Aussie soap: 'It was horrible'

One of Neighbours' longest-serving cast members has slammed the organisers of the Logie Awards for failing to give the Aussie soap a proper send-off on Sunday. The popular show, which just filmed its last episode after being cancelled following a historic 37-year run, was barely mentioned at TV's night of nights, with the cast and crew having to sit through a short highlight reel and brief speech by two former stars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Gold#Gold Coast#Food Drink#Matty J Johnson#Australian#Silver Screen Sparkler#Logie Awards
Daily Mail

Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods 'WON'T attend her sister Sophie's wedding as she refuses to lift ban amid on/off relationship and issues with her partner Harry'

Carl Woods will reportedly not be attending the wedding of Katie Price's sister Sophie on Wednesday after she refused to lift the ban on him. Sophie, who got engaged to her partner Harry Brooks in March, is due to say 'I do', but has refused to include Katie's fiancé Carl due to his on/off relationship with Katie as well as issues with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Love Island's Paige Turley exudes elegance in a white trouser suit as she's joined by beau Finn Tapp at glitzy Pride of Scotland Awards

Paige Turley cut a glamorous figure in an elegant white trouser suit as she led the stars in attendance for The Pride of Scotland Awards in Edinburgh on Tuesday. The Love Island star, 24, oozed sartorial chic in the fitted white blazer and matching trousers as she was joined on the red carpet by her beau Finn Tapp.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

425K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy