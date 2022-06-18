ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya call off their engagement after less than one year together

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya from season 18 of The Bachelorette have called off their engagement.

The news came via two separate Instagram statements posted by the former couple on Friday, June 17.

Michelle, 29, said she's 'deeply hurting' while Nayte, 27, noted that 'hearts are heavy, emotions are high.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ytfO_0gEhp8tM00
It's over: Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya from season 18 of The Bachelorette have called off their engagement

Taking to the photo-sharing app's Stories Michelle wrote: 'To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy.'

She wrote the message in a black font typed against a white background, sharing with her 755,000 followers.

The statement continued, 'I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.'

She spoke directly to her former flame as she added, 'To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461ucp_0gEhp8tM00
His and hers: The news came via two separate Instagram statements posted by the former couple on Friday, June 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdSH6_0gEhp8tM00

Young, who is a Minnesota native and fifth grade teacher, finished the sentiment by looking back on the positives.

'I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me,' she pointed out before finishing, 'At the same time, I'm deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.'

Olukoya wrote a lengthy message of his own, using white font over a black backdrop he began, 'When we both started this journey, we were looking for our soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends.

'However, as we grow and learn, we also really that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn't somebody you're meant to spend the rest of your life with.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzUqm_0gEhp8tM00
Genuine: Nayte echoed his ex-fiancée's emphasis that their relationship was 'real' as he said, 'What I do want to share with you is that this relationship was real'

Nayte echoed his ex-fiancée's emphasis that their relationship was 'real' as he added: 'What I do want to share with you is that this relationship was real.'

He doubled down on his words as he repeated later in the writing, 'We know this news will bring a lot of mixed reactions but please remember that this is real.

'The emotions are real. The heartbreak is real. We're human beings going through a breakup and we all know breakups are difficult.'

He asked for privacy as the two 'mend' their hearts in the privacy of their 'own lives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmDLU_0gEhp8tM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiQVo_0gEhp8tM00

Just last month Michelle addressed a clip in which she was not donning her engagement ring, which some perceived as an indicator the relationship was in turmoil.

'There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I'm not wearing my engagement ring,' Young said.

'And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.'

Olukoya proposed to Young last December on the season finale of The Bachelorette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2gIl_0gEhp8tM00
Happy display: Olukoya proposed to Young last December on the season finale of The Bachelorette; seen in June

