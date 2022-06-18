ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Cal Expo will once again not host its annual fireworks show, citing staffing, resource shortages

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — The annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Cal Expo in Sacramento will once again not happen, organizers said, citing staffing and resource shortages. This is the third year...

www.kcra.com

