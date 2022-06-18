ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds Simmons guilty in double murder trial

By Mike Pickett
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) A Daviess County jury has found Chase Simmons guilty for his role in the deaths of two people in the summer of 2019.

Jury deliberates in Daviess County double murder trial

The jury deliberated for more than 12 hours on Friday before reaching their verdict. Simmons was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of 2nd degree assault.

He was charged in connection with the deaths of Jasper Brown and Amarius Winstead at a party in the Whitesville area in the summer of 2019. The shooting happened while Simmons was 17-years-old. Both sides presented closing arguments Friday morning after four days of testimony. Simmons did not take the stand during the trial.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2022)

