ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Clear Suspicious Package As Safe After Investigation at LAX

NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirport police gave the all clear after investigating reports of a suspicious package at LAX, the airport said in a tweet Friday night. The package was reported to be at Tom Bradley International Terminal....

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

2 people fatally shot on train station platform in Oxnard

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for fatally shooting two people who were seated on a bench on a train station platform in Oxnard. Officers responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center around 6:30 a.m. following a report of two people bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrived on scene, officers located the victims who had both been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were described as a 34-year-old woman and 66-year-old man. Their names have been withheld pending notification of loved ones. Anyone with any information was encouraged to call Det. Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645. Police also said that, as with other homicides in the city of Oxnard, a reward of $25,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible. 
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Lax Airport
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Crash Sends Vehicle Into Embankment

Two people were hospitalized Saturday following a traffic collision off of Highway 126 in Valencia, which resulted in a car landing upside down in an embankment. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia, according to supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Community Pool Drowning In Santa Clarita Prompts Emergency Response

A drowning occurred in a Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Sees Spree of Residential Burglaries

Nine burglaries and a grand theft auto reported in Brentwood over two week period. Nine burglaries and two grand theft autos occurred in Brentwood over a two week period earlier this month, including a suspect entering an occupied residence and making off with a purse. According to Matthew Kirk, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scrubs Magazine

Two Dental Healthcare Providers Hailed for Subduing Hospital Stabbing

Faraz Farahnik, D.D.S, and Parham Saadat, a dental hygienist, were finishing up the week at Encino Dental Smile in southern California when they saw a man wearing scrubs covered in blood running out of the hospital across the street. The pair quickly sprang into action and caught up to the man as he was fleeing and attended to what appeared to be stab wounds. They were then directed into the hospital where they found multiple people injured. Now they are being credited with saving the lives of several providers and patients.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Rubbernecker Crashes Looking At Fiery Freeway Crash (Caught On Camera) | Rancho Cucamonga

06.18.2022 | 7:56 PM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A Fiery freeway crash causes a second collision by what appears to be a rubbernecker on the other side of the freeway (caught on camera). Just before 8pm, authorities responded to reports of a fiery freeway crash. First responders arrived on scene and located a 2 vehicle crash with one overturned, fully engulfed in flames. It is unclear how many were transported, but it appears everyone was out of the vehicle. A vehicle traveling on the opposite side of the freeway, possible rubbernecker, spun out of control and crashed. (CAUGHT ON CAMERA 1:25 time stamp). It appears there were no injuries from this collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Man, woman found shot dead at Oxnard train station

Oxnard police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on a bench at a train station Sunday morning. Police responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center at 201 East Fourth St. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of two people who were bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrive on scene, […]
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

DA George Gascón Addresses Deaths of El Monte Officers

District Attorney George Gascón, who has come under fire over the disposition of a 2021 criminal case against a man who fatally shot two El Monte police officers last week, defended his office's handling of the matter Tuesday, insisting a plea agreement that allowed the man to avoid jail time was "appropriate under the circumstances.''
EL MONTE, CA
kclu.org

Victims of shocking double murder at South Coast train station identified

More information has been released about a shocking attack at a South Coast train station which left two people dead. Authorities have identified the two people killed in the Sunday morning shootings at the Oxnard Transportation Center. They were Nicole Albillar and William Tenner. Both victims were from Oxnard. Oxnard...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy