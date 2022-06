In recognition of Juneteenth, the University Libraries will be hosting an online screening of the short film, “Hidden in Full View”, and a discussion with the film’s producer and co-writer, Dr. Charles Chavis, Jr., Director of the John Mitchell, Jr. Program for History, Justice, and Race at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University. Dr. Chavis is also the national co-chair of the US Movement for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (US TRHT). As part of its work, the US TRHT is calling for an Archive of Racial and Cultural Healing (ARCH), an effort supported by the Association of Research Libraries, of which the UNL Libraries is a member.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO