DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s channel your inner-James Bond and enjoy a Vesper martini or any martini for that matter!. Sunday, June 19 is National Martini Day! Get those glasses and olives ready to cheer with the martini-lover(s) in your life! NationalToday says, “Early martinis were made with wine, gin, and an olive. But since have expanded to many exciting flavors! So this June 19 take a moment to relax while sipping on a new type of martini after your long day and start feeling like the international spy of mystery that you are.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO