Ann Arbor, MI

6th Annual Kite Festival: GrieveWell.

annarborobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional kite flying demonstrations, kids games and activities, a kite coloring contest, and a...

“Top of the Park”: Ann Arbor Summer Festival.:

See 10 Friday. Tonight: Canopy by Pneuhaus (5 p.m.), a pedal-powered illuminated sculpture. In the Kidzone: “Music Composition” with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Traditional Gujarati Garba Dance Lesson with Garba360 (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: Gujarati Cuisine Tasting with Garba360 (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: Local pop-folk singer-songwriter Anne Erlewine (5 p.m.) and the Ferndale-based indie rock quartet Remnose (6 p.m.). On the Rackham Stage: Gujarati folk dancing by Garba360 (7 p.m.) and country-inflected folk-rock by the local quintet Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful (8:30 p.m.) The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of the 2021 Disney animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon. 5 p.m.–midnight.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Polka Jam Session: American Legion Hall.:

All accordion players and other musicians invited to play polkas and waltzes and other ethnic and old-time music. 7–9 p.m., American Legion Hall, 44 Wabash St. (south off Main), Milan. Free. 529–3903.
MILAN, MI
“Floodplain Forest Ecology Hike”: Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission.

Local nature photographer Theia Calidris (@thefairybogmother) and WCPARC naturalist Shawn Severance lead a guided nature walk through Parker Mill County Park for LGBTQ+ people and their allies over a beautiful floodplain forest to appreciate birds, botany, butterflies, and more. 10–11:30 a.m., meet at the Gallup Park Pathway at Old Dixboro Rd. north off Fuller Rd. east of US-23. Free. Preregistration required by emailing severances@washtenaw.org. 971–6337.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

