“Creek Stompin’ with Dad”: Hudson Mills Metropark.

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO