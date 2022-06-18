ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

“Creek Stompin’ with Dad”: Hudson Mills Metropark.

annarborobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hudson Mills park interpreter leads an expedition along a Huron River...

annarborobserver.com

WILX-TV

Michigan weather tough on crops during strawberry season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day of spring and after a cooler-than-average season, Mid-Michigan farmers are happy with the summer temperatures. However, some farmers are facing another hurdle. The heat could determine if the strawberry picking season is short and sweet. When it comes to strawberries, Geoffrey...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Downtown Northville's latest business addition brings coffee, clothes to town

Northville is known for its historic buildings. But two of the city's newest businesses call its newest building home. Mithai and Chai, an Indian coffee shop, recently opened on the ground floor of the new building at 345 E. Cady St., across the road from the Tipping Point Theatre. It joins Revir, a clothing and accessory store, on the first floor of the building.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Dexter, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Outdoor Bars in America

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
MICHIGAN STATE
annarborobserver.com

“Top of the Park”: Ann Arbor Summer Festival.:

See 10 Friday. Tonight: Canopy by Pneuhaus (5 p.m.), a pedal-powered illuminated sculpture. In the Kidzone: “Music Composition” with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Traditional Gujarati Garba Dance Lesson with Garba360 (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: Gujarati Cuisine Tasting with Garba360 (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: Local pop-folk singer-songwriter Anne Erlewine (5 p.m.) and the Ferndale-based indie rock quartet Remnose (6 p.m.). On the Rackham Stage: Gujarati folk dancing by Garba360 (7 p.m.) and country-inflected folk-rock by the local quintet Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful (8:30 p.m.) The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of the 2021 Disney animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon. 5 p.m.–midnight.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dancing, food, and fun at the Polish festival this weekend

Nobody is going to leave hungry after this cultural festival because the American-Polish Festival is back!. The American-Polish Century Club will be hosting its 40th annual Festival & Craft Show in Sterling Heights. The event will feature live music, traditional dances, and their 9th annual pierogi eating challenge. Today on...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
1470 WFNT

20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Today in 1987: Deadly tornado plows through Novi mobile home park

Novi, Mich. – On this day 35 years ago, June 21, 1987, a tornado made its way through a mobile home park in Novi, Michigan. The tornado, damaging around 55 homes, killing one, and injuring six more, touched down at the Chateau Estates mobile home park. According to the...
1051thebounce.com

These Areas of Michigan Could Break Heat Records This Week

Last weekend was very pleasant weather wise across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good part of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and delightful, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so get ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelawaits.com

Detroit Is Home To The Newly Crowned Best Pastry Chef In The U.S.

A small, modern patisserie in the heart of downtown Detroit is home to the 2022 Outstanding Pastry Chef. Warda Bouguettaya won the James Beard Foundation honor at the awards on June 13 in Chicago. The win is a first for Detroit in nearly 30 years. The Detroit Free Press said...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Brace yourself as the next heat wave arrives Tuesday

Metro Detroiters were treated to a delightful weekend to end the spring season, but now we must endure another heat wave as it officially turns to summer. The high temperatures could break records on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Record temperatures expected tomorrow, as highs reach into the...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn Heights welcomes Booza Delight to the city

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights has welcomed a new frozen treat shop called Booza Delight to the city . Owners Yasser and May Hashwi were joined by city officials, Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce officials, friends and family for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Contrary to what...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long a heat advisory will be in effect for Metro Detroiters

DETROIT – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Dangerously hot and humid weather has returned to Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. Temperature soar to and beyond record territory this afternoon. It will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. Remember to stay cool and healthy and keep the people and pets you hold dear safe, as well.
DETROIT, MI

