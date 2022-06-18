“Creek Stompin’ with Dad”: Hudson Mills Metropark.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – There’s a park located in St. Clair Shores that only Grosse Pointe Woods residents can access. Lake Front Park is in St. Clair Shores but is owned and operated by the City of Grosse Pointe Woods. So, if the park is in St....
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day of spring and after a cooler-than-average season, Mid-Michigan farmers are happy with the summer temperatures. However, some farmers are facing another hurdle. The heat could determine if the strawberry picking season is short and sweet. When it comes to strawberries, Geoffrey...
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Those looking to buy a home will have the chance to explore an eco-friendly house, luxury condos and a prairie-style ranch in an upcoming showcase hosted across the county. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both June 25 and 26, area residents can explore the...
Northville is known for its historic buildings. But two of the city's newest businesses call its newest building home. Mithai and Chai, an Indian coffee shop, recently opened on the ground floor of the new building at 345 E. Cady St., across the road from the Tipping Point Theatre. It joins Revir, a clothing and accessory store, on the first floor of the building.
It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
See 10 Friday. Tonight: Canopy by Pneuhaus (5 p.m.), a pedal-powered illuminated sculpture. In the Kidzone: “Music Composition” with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Traditional Gujarati Garba Dance Lesson with Garba360 (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: Gujarati Cuisine Tasting with Garba360 (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: Local pop-folk singer-songwriter Anne Erlewine (5 p.m.) and the Ferndale-based indie rock quartet Remnose (6 p.m.). On the Rackham Stage: Gujarati folk dancing by Garba360 (7 p.m.) and country-inflected folk-rock by the local quintet Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful (8:30 p.m.) The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of the 2021 Disney animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon. 5 p.m.–midnight.
Andrea Chapin was stunned to receive the call Tuesday afternoon from the bar and grill she has owned for six years in downtown Holly. Andy's Place near Broad Street in the northern Oakland County village had caught fire after a blaze erupted at an adjacent business, prompting staff to evacuate.
Nobody is going to leave hungry after this cultural festival because the American-Polish Festival is back!. The American-Polish Century Club will be hosting its 40th annual Festival & Craft Show in Sterling Heights. The event will feature live music, traditional dances, and their 9th annual pierogi eating challenge. Today on...
The Free Press provides your Sunday read today, with a nice Brian McCollum portrait of the man who built Pine Knob, Joe Locricchio, just in time for its 50th year and rechristening under its original name. It's long-ish and detailed, and we can't tell you the whole story in a...
A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
Novi, Mich. – On this day 35 years ago, June 21, 1987, a tornado made its way through a mobile home park in Novi, Michigan. The tornado, damaging around 55 homes, killing one, and injuring six more, touched down at the Chateau Estates mobile home park. According to the...
It's cruel to separate a man from the gal he loves. Even when that gal is an alligator. That's the crux of the day's strangest story, about a man who drove north in search of "more space," fled police, got his car stuck between two trees on a rails-to-trails thoroughfare and ended up losing his pet gator, Karen.
FENTON, MI – Monday through Friday, Elizabeth Sergent drives her daughter from Fenton to Ann Arbor for cancer treatments. The roughly 80-mile roundtrip journey eats up a quarter tank of gas. “It got to a point where I would put whatever I had in the gas tank just to...
Last weekend was very pleasant weather wise across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good part of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and delightful, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so get ready.
A small, modern patisserie in the heart of downtown Detroit is home to the 2022 Outstanding Pastry Chef. Warda Bouguettaya won the James Beard Foundation honor at the awards on June 13 in Chicago. The win is a first for Detroit in nearly 30 years. The Detroit Free Press said...
Metro Detroiters were treated to a delightful weekend to end the spring season, but now we must endure another heat wave as it officially turns to summer. The high temperatures could break records on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Record temperatures expected tomorrow, as highs reach into the...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights has welcomed a new frozen treat shop called Booza Delight to the city . Owners Yasser and May Hashwi were joined by city officials, Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce officials, friends and family for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Contrary to what...
DETROIT - You don’t have to book a flight to France to see one of the world’s most iconic paintings. Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night Over the Rhone River” is coming to Detroit on loan from the Musée d’Orsay museum. This will be the first time in more than a decade the painting will be on view in the U.S.
DETROIT – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Dangerously hot and humid weather has returned to Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. Temperature soar to and beyond record territory this afternoon. It will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. Remember to stay cool and healthy and keep the people and pets you hold dear safe, as well.
