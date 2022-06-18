“Saturday Slam!”: Northside Community Church.

See 10 Friday. Tonight: Canopy by Pneuhaus (5 p.m.), a pedal-powered illuminated sculpture. In the Kidzone: “Music Composition” with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Traditional Gujarati Garba Dance Lesson with Garba360 (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: Gujarati Cuisine Tasting with Garba360 (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: Local pop-folk singer-songwriter Anne Erlewine (5 p.m.) and the Ferndale-based indie rock quartet Remnose (6 p.m.). On the Rackham Stage: Gujarati folk dancing by Garba360 (7 p.m.) and country-inflected folk-rock by the local quintet Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful (8:30 p.m.) The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of the 2021 Disney animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon. 5 p.m.–midnight.

