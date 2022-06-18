ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

“Saturday Slam!”: Northside Community Church.

annarborobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen mic for casual performances by local comics, magicians,...

annarborobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
annarborobserver.com

“Top of the Park”: Ann Arbor Summer Festival.:

See 10 Friday. Tonight: Canopy by Pneuhaus (5 p.m.), a pedal-powered illuminated sculpture. In the Kidzone: “Music Composition” with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Traditional Gujarati Garba Dance Lesson with Garba360 (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: Gujarati Cuisine Tasting with Garba360 (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: Local pop-folk singer-songwriter Anne Erlewine (5 p.m.) and the Ferndale-based indie rock quartet Remnose (6 p.m.). On the Rackham Stage: Gujarati folk dancing by Garba360 (7 p.m.) and country-inflected folk-rock by the local quintet Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful (8:30 p.m.) The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of the 2021 Disney animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon. 5 p.m.–midnight.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Polka Jam Session: American Legion Hall.:

All accordion players and other musicians invited to play polkas and waltzes and other ethnic and old-time music. 7–9 p.m., American Legion Hall, 44 Wabash St. (south off Main), Milan. Free. 529–3903.
MILAN, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Floodplain Forest Ecology Hike”: Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission.

Local nature photographer Theia Calidris (@thefairybogmother) and WCPARC naturalist Shawn Severance lead a guided nature walk through Parker Mill County Park for LGBTQ+ people and their allies over a beautiful floodplain forest to appreciate birds, botany, butterflies, and more. 10–11:30 a.m., meet at the Gallup Park Pathway at Old Dixboro Rd. north off Fuller Rd. east of US-23. Free. Preregistration required by emailing severances@washtenaw.org. 971–6337.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10-year-old Grosse Pointe Park boy walked to school every day for 4 years

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy from Grosse Pointe Park walks to school no matter the weather. He’s been keeping this tradition for four years. Friday was Max McPartlin’s last day of school at Maire Elementary School and he walked. His parents offered him rides,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Ann Arbor, MI
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy