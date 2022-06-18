Bushcraft: A2 Summer Streets (Main Street Area Association).

SCIOTO COUNTY – After a late-night rescue that occurred on Sunday night, Scioto County Fire is asking for people to have a plan. A 911 call came into Pickaway County sheriff’s office around 9:30 pm from a woman who said that she was on the Big Darby Creek alone with her dog in a kayak, she didn’t know where she was, and it was getting dark. 911 operators attempted to “ping” the cell phone in hopes to get the location of the woman but poor cell service in the area made it difficult. Fearing what could come next as the sun went down, several fire departments launched a water rescue in the area. Thankfully around 10:30 pm, the woman and her dog were found safe with the assistance of not only the fire department but some of the community around the waterway.

