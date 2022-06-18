ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Bushcraft: A2 Summer Streets (Main Street Area Association).

annarborobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTawodi Nature School (Canal Winchester, OH) founder Kevin...

annarborobserver.com

sciotopost.com

Breaking: Park Rescue in Ross County After Man Falls

ROSS – Squad and rescue are heading to a local park after a 911 call of a man who fell and has a serious injury. According to early reports around 1 pm, a 911 call was made after a 27-year-old man fell and took a serious head injury in Great Seal Park. 700 squared was called to the scene and requested an ATV from the 1200 squad to help transport the injured.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Two Vehicle Crash with Medflight Called in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A two-vehicle rollover crash was reported in Pickaway county around 5 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, the rollover crash occurred in the area of SR-752 and Walnut creek Pike just N/E of Ashville. One of the vehicles rolled over and one person is seriously injured. Medflight has been called to the scene for at least one person.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 Columbus residents injured after after New York taxi jumps curb, crashes into crowd

New York (WSYX) — Two people from Columbus are among the six people who were injured Monday when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into a group of pedestrians. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday two of the victims are from Columbus and he is reaching out to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther to see if New York City can help getting their family members to the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fatal pedestrian accident in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio–Newark Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. It happened just before 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police said an elderly female was crossing the street in the area of W. Church Street and N. 29th Street when she was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on W. Church Street.
NEWARK, OH
10TV

24-hour ceasefire initiative in Columbus fails within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year's Juneteenth weekend, Barbershop Owner Al Edmondson and others in the Columbus community tried to create a 24-hour ceasefire in the city, urging people to put their guns down and pick up love instead. Spread across the wall in Edmondson’s barbershop is a mural...
myfox28columbus.com

Man accused of scamming Franklin County grandmother out of $9,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a man accused of playing a role in scamming a grandmother out of $9,000. On June 16, the victim received a phone call informing her that her granddaughter was in jail. The sheriff's office said the...
10TV

City evicts occupants at south Columbus homeless camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police removed dozens of people from a south Columbus homeless camp on Tuesday. The city told those who have called Heer Park home they had until June 14 to move from the area, but the date was pushed back because of the extreme heat last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Agave and Rye to open Grandview location Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Agave and Rye will open its second Columbus location Wednesday in Grandview, at 1295 Grandview Avenue.  Originating in Covington, Kentucky, Agave and Rye opened its first Columbus location in the Short North earlier this month, adding to a catalog of locations spanning four states.  “[Agave and Rye] is known for everything […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being hit by car in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while she crossed a street Tuesday afternoon. Newark police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm said an elderly woman was crossing at West Church Street and North 29th Street just before noon when she was hit by a car going west on Church […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway Fire Department Gives Advice to Boaters After Night Rescue

SCIOTO COUNTY – After a late-night rescue that occurred on Sunday night, Scioto County Fire is asking for people to have a plan. A 911 call came into Pickaway County sheriff’s office around 9:30 pm from a woman who said that she was on the Big Darby Creek alone with her dog in a kayak, she didn’t know where she was, and it was getting dark. 911 operators attempted to “ping” the cell phone in hopes to get the location of the woman but poor cell service in the area made it difficult. Fearing what could come next as the sun went down, several fire departments launched a water rescue in the area. Thankfully around 10:30 pm, the woman and her dog were found safe with the assistance of not only the fire department but some of the community around the waterway.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

