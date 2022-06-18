ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Allows season-high 10 hits

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Montas (3-7) took the loss Friday versus the Royals. He allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits and three walks with...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith will sit Tuesday against San Diego. Smith has three hits across his last two games, though that follows a seven-game stretch in which he went 0-for-21. Ketel Marte (hamstring) will return to the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday while Christian Walker starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Moves up to majors

The Rockies recalled Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Montero joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for reliever Chad Smith, who was demoted to Triple-A on Sunday after the Rockies needed to reduce their pitching staff to 13 men to begin the week. While he's up in the big leagues, the righty-hitting Montero is expected to serve as a reserve utility man, with most of his starts likely to come against left-handed pitching.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Frankie Montas
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Confirmed to start Wednesday

Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Athletics#Mariners#Royals
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sent to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. Jesus Aguilar (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, so Diaz will return to the minors after spending the past few days in Miami. The 25-year-old appeared in three games during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-10 with a double, a run and five strikeouts.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Seattle Mariners
Kansas City Royals
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lights lamp Monday

Cirelli scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Cirelli has picked up two points in three games against the Avalanche, an uptick in scoring after he went without a point in the last four games of the Eastern Conference Finals. The 24-year-old center continues to play a steady two-way game on the second line. He's up to two goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net, 65 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 20 playoff outings.
TAMPA, FL

