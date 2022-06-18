ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Gabe Speier: Returns to action

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Speier walked one and struck out none in two-thirds of a scoreless inning Friday versus the Athletics....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Confirmed to start Wednesday

Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith will sit Tuesday against San Diego. Smith has three hits across his last two games, though that follows a seven-game stretch in which he went 0-for-21. Ketel Marte (hamstring) will return to the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday while Christian Walker starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Skyy Moore: On track for training camp

Moore (hamstring) was "still getting up to speed" at June minicamp but nonetheless took reps with both the first- and second-team offenses, Dave Skretta of The Associated Press reports. It's a sign of progress after the hamstring injury kept Moore off the field throughout most of OTAs. He's seemingly on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sent to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. Jesus Aguilar (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, so Diaz will return to the minors after spending the past few days in Miami. The 25-year-old appeared in three games during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-10 with a double, a run and five strikeouts.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Punches out twice in return

Lowe went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk Monday against the Yankees. Lowe was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and started in left field while hitting eighth. His trouble making contact -- regardless of level -- continued Tuesday and marked the eighth time in 20 big-league games that he struck out multiple times this season. However, with Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) expected to land on the injured list, Lowe should get regular run in the Rays' outfield.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Dauri Moreta: Returns to big leagues

The Reds recalled Moreta from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Outfielder TJ Friedl was optioned to Louisville to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Moreta. The 26-year-old right-hander was able to secure a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, but he labored across 15 appearances before being sent to Louisville on May 12. Over his 13.2 innings with the Reds, Moreta was charged with 15 earned runs on 15 hits and six walks while striking out 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Return date pushed back

Hernandez (hip) will return later than previously expected due to a potential setback, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Hernandez looked to be nearly ready to return from a strained right hip and was due to begin a rehab assignment soon, but the Red Sox appear to have changed their plans. More details on the severity of his setback should emerge after further tests.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

