Seattle, WA

Mariners' Ty France: Plates three after one-game absence

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

France went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Angels. France missed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Confirmed to start Wednesday

Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sent to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. Jesus Aguilar (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, so Diaz will return to the minors after spending the past few days in Miami. The 25-year-old appeared in three games during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-10 with a double, a run and five strikeouts.
MIAMI, FL
Ty France
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith will sit Tuesday against San Diego. Smith has three hits across his last two games, though that follows a seven-game stretch in which he went 0-for-21. Ketel Marte (hamstring) will return to the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday while Christian Walker starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Moves up to majors

The Rockies recalled Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Montero joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for reliever Chad Smith, who was demoted to Triple-A on Sunday after the Rockies needed to reduce their pitching staff to 13 men to begin the week. While he's up in the big leagues, the righty-hitting Montero is expected to serve as a reserve utility man, with most of his starts likely to come against left-handed pitching.
DENVER, CO
#Mariners#Rbi#Angels
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft bold observations: Five unconventional takeaways from studying this year's prospects

The 2022 NBA Draft – hello! – is just days away. We've ranked the prospects, we've mocked their landing spots, we've dissected the race for No. 1 and written extensive profiles on many of them. Now's time for the not-so-fun part (for me) and fun part (for you): putting pen to paper on some observations after devoting plenty of energy into scouting pro prospects.
NBA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Skyy Moore: On track for training camp

Moore (hamstring) was "still getting up to speed" at June minicamp but nonetheless took reps with both the first- and second-team offenses, Dave Skretta of The Associated Press reports. It's a sign of progress after the hamstring injury kept Moore off the field throughout most of OTAs. He's seemingly on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
France
Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning strike six times in Game 3 win, plus what's next for Kyrie Irving?

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Hope you're well. Right from the top, we have some breaking news to quickly hit: Brooks Koepka is the latest multiple-time major winner to join LIV Golf, per multiple reports. As our golf expert Kyle Porter explained, Koepka is "arguably the highest-profile player to join the Saudi Arabian-backed league."
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lights lamp Monday

Cirelli scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Cirelli has picked up two points in three games against the Avalanche, an uptick in scoring after he went without a point in the last four games of the Eastern Conference Finals. The 24-year-old center continues to play a steady two-way game on the second line. He's up to two goals, five helpers, 37 shots on net, 65 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 20 playoff outings.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD

