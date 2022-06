Modelo® has partnered with world-renowned artist, Shawn McCann, to create murals that will amplify the brand’s ongoing support for the art-driven and diverse communities in the Southeast. This summer, McCann will transform ordinary walkways into multidimensional murals at CityPlace Doral in Miami, as well as in Atlanta, and Charlotte, that will be available for consumer engagement over a one-week period.

DORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO