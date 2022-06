An increase in problems at food outlets and a rise in new registrations are hampering local authority efforts to get back to pre-pandemic performance on food checks. A report at the Food Standards Agency’s business committee meeting this past week gave an update on how councils are managing as part of a plan agreed in May 2021. This document covers July 2021 to March 2023 with guidance and advice for local authorities in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland on official food controls.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO