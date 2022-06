Juneteenth celebrations will take place throughout the coming weekend. Events begin Friday at Northside Community Center. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m., with educational information about Juneteenth. The event will include games, arts and crafts, music and bingo. Lunch will be served. Children 12 and under eat free. A hotdog meal with chips, a drink and a cookie will be $3 for adults, or $5 for two. Nachos can also be purchased for $3.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO