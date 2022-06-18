ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer

By Elliott Polakoff
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As fires continue to burn in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in upcoming Fourth of July celebrations takes on greater significance. When the pandemic started, the sale of fireworks in Arizona took a hit. Demand has bounced back quickly,...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 10

BarrioChicas
3d ago

The dryness in Arizona has been horrible. Unless Arizona gets a ton of rain to soak our ground, fireworks need to be canceled. I've been here my whole life and when it doesn't rain, fire 🔥 is a threat to Arizona.

Reply
5
Victoria Paul
3d ago

Loving It! Common sense prevailing. It's too dry! I'm fine with the fireworks that are overseen by Fire control..but the people in my hood who set off explosions and over the top stuff? NOT BE MISSING IT!

Reply(2)
5
 

arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Last chance! This contest can open doors for your Phoenix-area small business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona’s Family is woven into the fabric of our Phoenix-area communities and dedicated to supporting local businesses whenever and however we can. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Cox Business, National Bank of Arizona, and Local First Arizona to give some of our Phoenix-area small-business owners a boost through the Small Business Spotlight Contest.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Experts worry flight issues could last the entire summer

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign. Team to study areas burned by...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Arizona

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality." Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each...
ARIZONA STATE
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ
Comments / 0

Community Policy