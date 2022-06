SONOMA COUNTY – Four people were arrested and more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Sonoma County, authorities said.According to the San Francisco office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement served search warrants in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa starting Wednesday night. The warrants were served following a 16-month joint investigation by the DEA, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said the operation distributed what was described as "large amounts" of methamphetamine into the region. The drugs were destined for the Santa Rosa area and believed to...

