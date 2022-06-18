ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

KWC great Bosley retires from hoops

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxGgT_0gEhWhOf00
Former KWC guard Ken-Jah Bosley drives past Trevecca Nazarene’s Byron Sanford during the G-MAC tournament title game on March 5, 2016, at the Sportscenter. File photo by Bryan Leazenby/Messenger-Inquirer

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that Ken-Jah Bosley loves basketball.

The former Kentucky Wesleyan College star, who played for the Panthers from 2013-17 and became the program’s third all-time leading scorer, went on to carve out a productive professional career for himself. By his own admission, though, it wasn’t always easy. Following stops in Palestine, Owensboro, Australia, Luxembourg and most recently Iceland, the 27-year-old made the toughest decision of his career this week: Retirement.

“It was actually really tough,” Bosley said by phone from Indianapolis. “To be honest, I didn’t want to do it but after this season — getting hurt, playing through that and the uncertainty of never knowing who’s going to call and if you’re going to get another opportunity — and everything that goes through the overseas process, it was too much. I felt like I had my life in other people’s hands, and I just wanted to be free from that.”

Despite the ups and downs, Bosley’s passion never wavered.

“I thought I was never going to have closure because basketball — I know it’s cliche — but it’s my life,” he said. “I feel like I love the game more than anybody. I eat, breathe, sleep the game. I was in tears making this decision because it felt like life circumstances made me do this.

“My sister posted something and that’s when I had closure. I forget the exact words, but it was along the lines of, ‘Through all the adversity, through everything, you’ve been successful at every level.’ ”

In high school, Bosley drilled a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to lift Madison Central to a 65-64 win over Ballard in the 2013 KHSAA Sweet 16 championship game. He earned second-team all-state recognition and represented the Kentucky All-Star program for the second straight year.

A massively successful four-year career followed at Kentucky Wesleyan under former coach Happy Osborne. Bosley, a 6-foot-1 guard, scored 2,118 points in 123 career games.

“I was not confident at all my freshman year,” he admitted. “We had so many Division I guys, I was like, ‘Can I play with them? Obviously (Osborne) recruited me, so maybe I can.’ I was going in just to play my hardest and be the best role player I could be. That was honestly my mindset, and I don’t think anybody really knows that other than my parents.

“Then came the All-American (selections), the First-Team All-G-MACs, the G-MAC championships, going to the NCAA Tournament, bringing that program back to national prominence — with their history, KDub should always be a nationally-successful program, and I hope Drew Cooper can get them there.”

After graduation, Bosley turned his attention to the pros.

A standout showing at a summer combine camp in Las Vegas allowed Bosley to leave with the camp’s Most Valuable Player award, but he didn’t receive any offers until September — about a month later than players typically leave to play overseas.

After three months in Palestine, Bosley returned home.

“It was a good experience because I got to see a lot of culture, but the basketball part of it wasn’t very professional,” he said. “Obviously, it’s in the light now, but the Palestine and Israel conflict has been going on for a long time. Seeing tanks outside of my house was just too much.”

A short stint with the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in the fledgling TBL followed, which allowed Bosley to cut together game film and highlight tapes to market himself. In the meantime, he worked with his dad at Toyota for almost five months before hearing from the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in Australia.

“That was literally the best experience I’ve had playing pro ball,” Bosley said “Even though the team success — we were a good team but not the best team in that league — it felt good because it felt like college ball again. Everybody was good. (Oklahoma City Thunder forward) Josh Giddey actually played in that league.

“That whole experience was great, but I ended up hurting my foot and came back earlier than I probably should have.”

One of the negative aspects about playing overseas, Bosley added, is that when injuries occur, players often feel the need to play through it just to keep their spot on the team.

Following a season with a Luxembourg team that was often outmatched in talent, the death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020 hit Bosley hard. Not long after, the COVID-19 pandemic set in, and thoughts of retirement first crept into his mind.

Then came his “coming to Jesus moment.”

“I wanted to play one more year but I really just wanted to make sure I’m going to a really competitive situation,” said Bosley, who signed with Vestri in Iceland. “That’s all I cared about. I got that Iceland contract for the least amount of money I’ve made since I played overseas, but I wanted to do it. We ended up being a lot better than I thought.”

Bosley helped guide Vestri to a second-division league championship, earning the franchise the opportunity to move up into Iceland’s top league for the first time in more than a decade. He stuck around for a second season, but then injuries started piling up. A dislocated elbow from the year before lingered, as did a nagging shoulder injury and a separated muscle in his quad, which all played into his decision to retire.

Though Bosley’s grateful for everything he got to experience — like seeing the Dead Sea and Bethlehem in Palestine, learning to appreciate nature in Australia, the hot springs and tea rooms in Iceland or even the brief chance to play pro ball in Owensboro — he’s satisfied as he moves on to the next phase of his career. Next year, he’ll coach and teach special education at Montgomery County High School.

“I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “Now I get to rest my body, and this summer is the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m still hooping all the time, and I’m going to hoop until I actively can’t no more. ... Now I get to change the younger generation, and I get to find a new passion. I know I have the fire to figure it out, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Amateur Disc Golf World Championship tees off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is hosting a world championship golf tournament. However, these golfers are not swinging clubs but slinging discs. The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) kicked off its 2022 Amateur Disc Golf World Championship at Mesker Park with a round of mixed doubles on June 18. Disc golfers from across the nation […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

All-American Fourth of July in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom. “The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
JC Phelps

Big BBQ Flavor in Small Town Kentucky: Peak Brothers, a Kentucky Legacy

Hey, y’all! If you’re a BBQ fan, there’s no better place to visit than Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ Region. On your trip out west, do note that there’s big flavor lodged in rural Waverly, Kentucky — and it comes in the form of mutton, pulled pork, ham, and ribs. Peak Brothers BBQ is a Union County legacy and is not to be missed!
KENTUCKY STATE
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Owensboro, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety. This year’s event is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Welcome New Restaurants with Amazing Menus

The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!. I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year. On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Jesus
Person
Kobe Bryant
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to visit Henderson for new Ohio River bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on June 22 for two different reasons. State officials say Beshear will be making the trip to Henderson County to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Congratulations To Ascension St. Vincent Auxiliary Scholarship Award Recipients

Congratulations, Auxiliary Scholarship Award Recipients. Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Foundation congratulates our Auxiliary Scholarship Award Recipients! Recipients are selected based on their financial need, GPA, extracurricular activities, leadership initiatives and other honors. Congratulations to:. Madeline Rentchler – $3,000 Achievement Scholarship Recipient:Madeline is a Mater Dei graduate and is planning to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Sweetest Places to Grab an Ice Cream in Owensboro

Is there anything better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day?. With the heat ticking up a few notches over the last couple weeks, we wanted to highlight all of the amazing ice cream options available to you in Owensboro. Whether it’s vanilla covered in sprinkles...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Hooping#Kwc Great Bosley#Kentucky Wesleyan College
WEHT/WTVW

Boonville favorite Double D’s closes its doors

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Double D’s Restaurant and Bar in Boonville is no more. The local family owned and operated eatery made the announcement Monday morning on social media. “We are very sad to announce that we have closed our doors here at Double D‘s Restaurant,” the post said on Facebook. “We are so very […]
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Siciliano Subs, Charcuterie under new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of popular West Side eateries are under new ownership. The now former owners of Siciliano Subs and Siciliano Charcuterie, David and Danielle Hodge, posted on social media that both businesses are now in new hands. No word yet on who the new owners are,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Striping efforts begin on several western Kentucky routes

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are advising drivers of striping efforts beginning Monday. KYTC says crews will be out doing laying fresh yellow stripes on different routes in counties including Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Daviess. KYTC says that in total, there are just under 600 miles of yellow...
14news.com

Public meeting set for KY 2533 project in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for public input Monday in Muhlenberg County. It’s over a proposed reconstruction of Kentucky 2533 from Kentucky 189 to 181. It’s an open house meeting, so anyone can come from 5 to 7. It’s at the Church of...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
WEHT/WTVW

Free produce being provided by All Saints Parish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest announce they will be bringing back free produce to their community neighbors again in 2022. On select Sundays, All Saints Parish will be hosting the Community Produce Giveaway events at their St. Anthony Catholic Church Campus located at 704 N. 1st Avenue in Evansville. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Lift your spirits’ at Evansville’s newest bar and grill!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items. The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Calling all dads out to celebrate Dad Fest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

Kentucky Mom Shares Yummy 5-Minute Ice Cream In A Bag Recipe

Hot Summer days call for a favorite among everyone and that is Homemade Ice Cream. Not everyone owns an ice cream maker, no worries we've got you covered. Angel here and when I was the Director of Day Camp for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department one of our favorite summer activities with the kids was to make homemade vanilla ice cream. The kids absolutely went crazy because it was easy and super delicious. The staff loved helping the kids make it because it also taught a science lesson that the campers enjoyed and could take with them the rest of their lives and teach others. It was one of the best jobs ever working for Day Camp.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
241
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy