KWC great Bosley retires from hoops

Former KWC guard Ken-Jah Bosley drives past Trevecca Nazarene’s Byron Sanford during the G-MAC tournament title game on March 5, 2016, at the Sportscenter. File photo by Bryan Leazenby/Messenger-Inquirer

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that Ken-Jah Bosley loves basketball.

The former Kentucky Wesleyan College star, who played for the Panthers from 2013-17 and became the program’s third all-time leading scorer, went on to carve out a productive professional career for himself. By his own admission, though, it wasn’t always easy. Following stops in Palestine, Owensboro, Australia, Luxembourg and most recently Iceland, the 27-year-old made the toughest decision of his career this week: Retirement.

“It was actually really tough,” Bosley said by phone from Indianapolis. “To be honest, I didn’t want to do it but after this season — getting hurt, playing through that and the uncertainty of never knowing who’s going to call and if you’re going to get another opportunity — and everything that goes through the overseas process, it was too much. I felt like I had my life in other people’s hands, and I just wanted to be free from that.”

Despite the ups and downs, Bosley’s passion never wavered.

“I thought I was never going to have closure because basketball — I know it’s cliche — but it’s my life,” he said. “I feel like I love the game more than anybody. I eat, breathe, sleep the game. I was in tears making this decision because it felt like life circumstances made me do this.

“My sister posted something and that’s when I had closure. I forget the exact words, but it was along the lines of, ‘Through all the adversity, through everything, you’ve been successful at every level.’ ”

In high school, Bosley drilled a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to lift Madison Central to a 65-64 win over Ballard in the 2013 KHSAA Sweet 16 championship game. He earned second-team all-state recognition and represented the Kentucky All-Star program for the second straight year.

A massively successful four-year career followed at Kentucky Wesleyan under former coach Happy Osborne. Bosley, a 6-foot-1 guard, scored 2,118 points in 123 career games.

“I was not confident at all my freshman year,” he admitted. “We had so many Division I guys, I was like, ‘Can I play with them? Obviously (Osborne) recruited me, so maybe I can.’ I was going in just to play my hardest and be the best role player I could be. That was honestly my mindset, and I don’t think anybody really knows that other than my parents.

“Then came the All-American (selections), the First-Team All-G-MACs, the G-MAC championships, going to the NCAA Tournament, bringing that program back to national prominence — with their history, KDub should always be a nationally-successful program, and I hope Drew Cooper can get them there.”

After graduation, Bosley turned his attention to the pros.

A standout showing at a summer combine camp in Las Vegas allowed Bosley to leave with the camp’s Most Valuable Player award, but he didn’t receive any offers until September — about a month later than players typically leave to play overseas.

After three months in Palestine, Bosley returned home.

“It was a good experience because I got to see a lot of culture, but the basketball part of it wasn’t very professional,” he said. “Obviously, it’s in the light now, but the Palestine and Israel conflict has been going on for a long time. Seeing tanks outside of my house was just too much.”

A short stint with the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in the fledgling TBL followed, which allowed Bosley to cut together game film and highlight tapes to market himself. In the meantime, he worked with his dad at Toyota for almost five months before hearing from the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in Australia.

“That was literally the best experience I’ve had playing pro ball,” Bosley said “Even though the team success — we were a good team but not the best team in that league — it felt good because it felt like college ball again. Everybody was good. (Oklahoma City Thunder forward) Josh Giddey actually played in that league.

“That whole experience was great, but I ended up hurting my foot and came back earlier than I probably should have.”

One of the negative aspects about playing overseas, Bosley added, is that when injuries occur, players often feel the need to play through it just to keep their spot on the team.

Following a season with a Luxembourg team that was often outmatched in talent, the death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020 hit Bosley hard. Not long after, the COVID-19 pandemic set in, and thoughts of retirement first crept into his mind.

Then came his “coming to Jesus moment.”

“I wanted to play one more year but I really just wanted to make sure I’m going to a really competitive situation,” said Bosley, who signed with Vestri in Iceland. “That’s all I cared about. I got that Iceland contract for the least amount of money I’ve made since I played overseas, but I wanted to do it. We ended up being a lot better than I thought.”

Bosley helped guide Vestri to a second-division league championship, earning the franchise the opportunity to move up into Iceland’s top league for the first time in more than a decade. He stuck around for a second season, but then injuries started piling up. A dislocated elbow from the year before lingered, as did a nagging shoulder injury and a separated muscle in his quad, which all played into his decision to retire.

Though Bosley’s grateful for everything he got to experience — like seeing the Dead Sea and Bethlehem in Palestine, learning to appreciate nature in Australia, the hot springs and tea rooms in Iceland or even the brief chance to play pro ball in Owensboro — he’s satisfied as he moves on to the next phase of his career. Next year, he’ll coach and teach special education at Montgomery County High School.

“I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “Now I get to rest my body, and this summer is the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m still hooping all the time, and I’m going to hoop until I actively can’t no more. ... Now I get to change the younger generation, and I get to find a new passion. I know I have the fire to figure it out, and I’m looking forward to that.”