Feathers have been ruffled in the ongoing discussion regarding Russell Wilson and Ciara. Former NFL star turned podcast host Channing Crowder recently doubled down on his comments about Wilson being a "square" because of how the superstar quarterback presents himself. Crowder also drew comparisons to Ciara's ex Future, who is also the father of her eldest child, suggesting that it would be impossible for a woman to move on from the rapper to a man like Wilson.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO