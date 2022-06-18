ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Lewinsky speaks to bar association by Zoom

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Monica Lewinsky, whose affair with President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment in 1998, was scheduled to address the Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention at the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday afternoon.

But she’s had recent surgery and had to deliver the speech on “The Price of Shame” — online bullying, public shaming in the digital age and harassment — by Zoom.

J.D. Meyer, an Owensboro attorney who’s serving as president of the state bar association this year, said the association was “contractually obligated” to keep the media out during the remote speech.

Lewinsky was among 94 speakers scheduled for the three days of the convention.

Meyer said about 1,000 people from across the state attended the convention.

“That was better than we expected,” he said. “That’s really good coming out of COVID.”

Meyer said the attorneys enjoyed themselves in Owensboro and want to come back soon.

More from this section

The convention rotates between several cities.

But the Executive Inn Rivermont closed in 2008 and the convention center didn’t open until 2014, so Owensboro lost out on the rotation for several years.

Since then, the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront has opened with 150 rooms and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront added 123 rooms.

When the 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton opens across Second Street from the convention center, there will be 394 rooms around the convention center, enough to attract larger conventions, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has said.

Meyer said that will make it easier to attract conventions like the state bar association.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewinsky
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
241
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy