Lewinsky speaks to bar association by Zoom

Monica Lewinsky, whose affair with President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment in 1998, was scheduled to address the Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention at the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday afternoon.

But she’s had recent surgery and had to deliver the speech on “The Price of Shame” — online bullying, public shaming in the digital age and harassment — by Zoom.

J.D. Meyer, an Owensboro attorney who’s serving as president of the state bar association this year, said the association was “contractually obligated” to keep the media out during the remote speech.

Lewinsky was among 94 speakers scheduled for the three days of the convention.

Meyer said about 1,000 people from across the state attended the convention.

“That was better than we expected,” he said. “That’s really good coming out of COVID.”

Meyer said the attorneys enjoyed themselves in Owensboro and want to come back soon.

The convention rotates between several cities.

But the Executive Inn Rivermont closed in 2008 and the convention center didn’t open until 2014, so Owensboro lost out on the rotation for several years.

Since then, the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront has opened with 150 rooms and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront added 123 rooms.

When the 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton opens across Second Street from the convention center, there will be 394 rooms around the convention center, enough to attract larger conventions, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has said.

Meyer said that will make it easier to attract conventions like the state bar association.

