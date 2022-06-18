Silver Alert issued for missing Princeton man

White County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Weiss responded to a call of a possible intoxicated male on a lawn mower who had ran the mower into a ditch on IL 45 Past Circle R Fertilizer. The caller stated that the male was slumped over at the wheel. When Weiss arrived he spoke with the caller who had stayed on the scene for safety reasons. Weiss then made contact with the driver of the mower, 51 year old Mark Malone of 110 Marcus Street in Springerton. Malone was mumbling as Weiss was asking questions. An ambulance was called to the scene. The deputy knew Malone to have blood sugar issues so he asked him if he had any candy or sugar on him. Malone replied that he did and gave Weiss permission to retrieve it. Weiss reached into the front pocket and pulled out a small black and blue circular case. The case had a clear top on it and a white crystal substance inside the case. Weiss knew the substance to be crystal meth. Malone was then taken to the hospital so no arrest was made at the time. Malone is aware that a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

SPRINGERTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO