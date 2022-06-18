ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan doesn't care what residents want

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Once again the city of Bryan leadership has shown that it has no interest in what its residents want. Remember the city of Bryan's Municipal Golf Course? When put to a vote, residents overwhelmingly made it known that they wanted...

KBTX.com

Bryan Mayor talks latest developments at Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the latest developments happening at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The redevelopment of Bryan’s Midtown area is well on its way to reaching the City’s goal of becoming a “world-class destination for residents and visitors,” according to the City of Bryan’s website.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Power restored in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - 10:19 p.m. update: The power has been restored but city officials have not said what caused the outage. City officials are investigating the cause of a power outage Monday evening in the City of Hearne. According to city officials, the cause is undetermined at this time...
HEARNE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan school board approves $4.17 million in raises as the district faces teacher needs

The Bryan school board unanimously approved $4 million of proposed salary increases for district personnel at Monday’s monthly meeting. “We need to make sure that we are compensating our teachers as best we can. I mean we can’t do much in the classroom without teachers,” said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, during a presentation Monday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Summer Hunger Food Drive: How bad nutrition affects mental health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) While kids are out of school for summer break some families can’t always compensate for the two meals schools would otherwise provide. Insecurity like that has a major impact on a child’s mental health. The body’s most important organ is the brain and it needs...
BRYAN, TX
Mix 93.1

Huntsville, TX Inmates Celebrated Father’s Day with Their Kids

This past weekend, residents of the Goree Unit in Huntsville, Texas had the opportunity to celebrate Father's Day with their kids. These photos are so uplifting to see. We know how important the family bond between parents and children is when it comes to forming a strong bond. And since yesterday was Father's Day, we find it encouraging to see that the resident inmates at the Goree Unit in Huntsville were able to spend some time with their kids just outside enjoying summer fun activities--despite the searing heat, of course.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS WILL TRY ANYTHING-RESCUE IN PROGRESS

Magnolia Fire Department is responding to a 16-year-old stuck in the laundry chute on the second floor at a home in the 10500 block of Club House CIrcle in Lake Windcrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

REDUCED HOURS AT THE SPLASH PAD

The City of Brenham has announced plans to reduce hours at the Splashpad due to the Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville. The new hours are Monday thru Friday from 10am-1pm, and Saturday thru Sunday from 10am–4pm. Lack of rainfall led to the Brazos River Authority placing Lake...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Juneteenth celebrations continue in Bryan with parade, music

Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan on Saturday for the annual Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society Juneteenth parade and then gathered at Sadie Thomas Park for the celebration that followed. Many people described it as a “blessing” to be at the BVAAHCS...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAFFIC IN GRIMES COUNTY HAMPERED BY MOVEMENT OF HUGE VESSEL

You may have received an alert about an upcoming 12-hour outage on Mon, Tues, or Wed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The actual outage is expected to last less than one hour. This brief outage is required to allow a 3rd party to move large equipment under the power lines that serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Children under 5 can now receive COVID-19 vaccines

While the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved the youngest age bracket of the American population for vaccination against COVID-19, the Brazos County Health District is still waiting for approval from the Texas Department of State Health Services. “Unfortunately,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

All The King’s Men BBQ Restaurant temporarily closes for big remodel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A BBQ restaurant in Bryan is still struggling to bounce-back after closing its doors during the pandemic. Now, they’re taking steps to get customers back inside. All The King’s Men is undergoing a major renovation that just started Monday morning. It’s part of their long-term...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hopcus-Hausman Wedding

Hopcus-Hausman Wedding Leah Renee Hopcus and Eric Matthew Hausman were united in Holy Matrimony on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Brian Eilers and Reverend Monsignor John McCaffrey. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Kim Hopcus, and granddaughter of Marie Loria, and the late Chris Loria, and Bernard and Patsy Hopcus, all of Bryan. The groom is the son of Todd and Judy Hausman of Bryan, and the grandson of Janie Vavra, and the late James Vavra, of Caldwell, and Lornett Lassman, and the late Charles Lassman, of Cuero. Serving her sister as Matron of Honor was Lorian Dusek along with Alexis Dragon, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were McKinley Green, cousin of the bride, and Audrey Hendrick and Ally Lott, friends of the bride. Campbell and Connor Lynch, cousins of the bride, served as Flower Girl and Ring Bearer. The best man was Ryan Hammond, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Adam Hausman, brother of the groom, Justin Burleson and Anthony Voneiff, friends of the groom, and Andrew Dusek, cousin of the groom. Ushers were Nathan Phillips, cousin of the groom, and Zach and Ben Prejean, cousins of the bride. The beautiful music for the ceremony was led by members of the St. Joseph Folk Choir, Danny and Kathy Borski, Donald Borski, Lindy Borski, and pianist, Dr. John Nielson-Gammon. Following the ceremony, a dinner and dance was held at the Brazos Center with music by Southern County Line from Katy, Texas. The high school sweethearts began dating their senior year at James Earl Rudder High School, and both are 2019 graduates of Texas A&M University. Leah and Eric, along with their families, sincerely appreciate all of the love and support of family and friends during this most special time of their lives!
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

