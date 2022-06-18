Bryan doesn't care what residents want

Hopcus-Hausman Wedding Leah Renee Hopcus and Eric Matthew Hausman were united in Holy Matrimony on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Brian Eilers and Reverend Monsignor John McCaffrey. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Kim Hopcus, and granddaughter of Marie Loria, and the late Chris Loria, and Bernard and Patsy Hopcus, all of Bryan. The groom is the son of Todd and Judy Hausman of Bryan, and the grandson of Janie Vavra, and the late James Vavra, of Caldwell, and Lornett Lassman, and the late Charles Lassman, of Cuero. Serving her sister as Matron of Honor was Lorian Dusek along with Alexis Dragon, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were McKinley Green, cousin of the bride, and Audrey Hendrick and Ally Lott, friends of the bride. Campbell and Connor Lynch, cousins of the bride, served as Flower Girl and Ring Bearer. The best man was Ryan Hammond, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Adam Hausman, brother of the groom, Justin Burleson and Anthony Voneiff, friends of the groom, and Andrew Dusek, cousin of the groom. Ushers were Nathan Phillips, cousin of the groom, and Zach and Ben Prejean, cousins of the bride. The beautiful music for the ceremony was led by members of the St. Joseph Folk Choir, Danny and Kathy Borski, Donald Borski, Lindy Borski, and pianist, Dr. John Nielson-Gammon. Following the ceremony, a dinner and dance was held at the Brazos Center with music by Southern County Line from Katy, Texas. The high school sweethearts began dating their senior year at James Earl Rudder High School, and both are 2019 graduates of Texas A&M University. Leah and Eric, along with their families, sincerely appreciate all of the love and support of family and friends during this most special time of their lives!

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO