Sean O’Malley sees Charles Oliveira as the one man that could challenge a former UFC champion widely regarded as the best ever at 155 pounds. Discussing Oliveira in an interview with Canal Encarada, O’Malley was asked what he thought about Oliveira’s chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov should the former lightweight king decide to come out of retirement. Oliveira — No. 1 in his division in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is the most recent UFC lightweight champion, but doesn’t currently hold that status in an official capacity. He was stripped of his UFC title ahead of his recent UFC 274 main event win over Justin Gaethje after he missed weight for the scheduled defense.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO