Public Safety

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

By The Associated Press
alaskasnewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with an “edged weapon” has attacked passengers at San Francisco International Airport, leaving three with cuts and...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

