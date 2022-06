Leadership Kentucky on Monday announced the 51 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022, including five from Northern Kentucky. Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO