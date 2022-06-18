Silver Alert canceled for missing Princeton man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.
PRINCETON, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued by Indiana State Police. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roy Ralston, 68, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Ralston was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 with an Indiana plate of UJH952.
Roy is missing from Princeton, Indiana which is 152 southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Roy Ralston, contact the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3496 or 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0