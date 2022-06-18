ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 18, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDLUP_0gEhQLO300

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ...

National Splurge Day.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

77 days

Did You Notice?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.

June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpRGc_0gEhQLO300

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pi3i_0gEhQLO300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ms0Op_0gEhQLO300

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.

We’ll leave you with this …

BamaCentral

