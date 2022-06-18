ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

ANPN Spring Boys Coach of the Year: Mitch Girres, Bishop LeBlond golf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkLaL_0gEhPO4R00
Class 3 second place finishers Bishop LeBlond pose with the trophy May 17 in Sedalia. Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

In just his second season leading the Bishop LeBlond boys golf team, Mitch Girres said despite finishing second in the team competition at state, it was a rewarding experience.

“It’s really fun with those guys because their expectations are always so high,” Girres said. “It’s really great to see those kids play at the highest level and have some success.”

The second place finish marked the seventh season in a row that LeBlond golf has placed in the team competition at state, leading Girres to be named the All-News-Press NOW Boys Coach of the Year for the spring.

Girres took over for longtime head coach Pat Clark ahead of the 2021 season, leading them to a first and second place finish in the state his first two seasons.

As he keeps the winning tradition of LeBlond golf alive, Girres credits his players for their competitiveness and skill to keep it going.

“I think coach Clark would kind of attribute this, too, you kinda just gotta stay out of their way a little bit,” Girres said. “I’m fortunate enough to coach this group of kids that’s really, really good, and a lot of times, as a coach, you can’t overdo it.”

Heading into next season, Girres and LeBlond golf will return four of the top five players from this year’s team, including individual state champion Sam Schoeberl.

Girres said it’s more than just returning good golfers, though, it’s bringing back a close-knit group that is ready to continue competing at the highest level.

“It’s a fun group of kids to be around, and the great part about it is they love competing and they love playing golf,” Girres said. “I know how much they look forward to that competition at the state level, and I know finishing second this year was disappointing for them, so I think they’ll be even more motivated next year to go back and make a good showing.”

— Jacob Lang

